BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore Results

Thursday At Singapore Indoor Stadium Singapore Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Round Robin White Group Singles

Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-1.

Venus Williams (5), United States, def. Garbine Muguruza (2), Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Standings: Karolina Pliskova 2-1 (4-2 sets, games 28-20), Venus Williams 2-1 (4-3, 37-38), Garbine Muguruza 1-2 (2-4, 25-32), Jelena Ostapenko 1-2 (3-4, 36-36).

Red Group

Standings: Wozniacki 2-0 (sets 4-0, games 24-4), Halep 1-1 (2-2, 14-18), Garcia 1-1 (2-3, 25-27), Svitolina 0-2 (1-4, 17-31).

Doubles Quarterfinals

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Andrea Hlavackova (3), Czech Republic, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Chan Yung-Jan, Taiwain, and Martina Hingis (1), Switzerland, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

