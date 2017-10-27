Blues-Hurricanes Sum

St. Louis 0 1 1—2 Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Jaskin (Paajarvi, Sundqvist), 14:38. 2, Carolina, Skinner 5 (Williams), 15:42.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Schenn 2 (Schwartz, Tarasenko), 10:41.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-13-14_34. Carolina 7-13-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 0; Carolina 0 of 1.

Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 2-0-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Carolina, Ward 1-0-0 (34-32).

T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kory Nagy.

