Bills cornerback Gaines sidelined with leg injury vs Raiders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without cornerback E.J. Gaines for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders because of a hamstring injury.

He was injured in Buffalo’s Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gaines has served as Buffalo’s No. 2 cornerback since arriving in a preseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams. He has 24 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles in five games.

The Raiders are coming off their best passing performance of the season, throwing for 417 yards in a 31-30 win over Kansas City.

Buffalo will be without tight end Charles Clay (knee) and linebacker Ramon Humber (thumb).

Bills coach Sean McDermott says he’s “aware” of Anquan Boldin’s interest in potentially returning to the NFL but declined to elaborate. The Bills signed the 37-year-old Boldin in August but the veteran abruptly retired two weeks later.

A person with direct knowledge confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the Bills granted Boldin permission to look into the possibility of being traded to another team. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills and Boldin have not announced it.

