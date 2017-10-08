Big Ten Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Clarkson 2, Penn St. 1
Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1
Notre Dame 5, Ala.-Huntsville 3
Ohio St. 3, Wisconsin 2
Minn.-Duluth 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Minnesota 2, Union (NY) 0
Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 2
Clarkson 3, Michigan 0
Penn St. 4, St. Lawrence 1
Notre Dame 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0
Exhibition: Michigan St. 3, Toronto 0
Wisconsin at Boston College, 7 p.m.
RPI at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.
Denver at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Michigan St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
RPI at Ohio St., 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.