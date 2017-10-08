Big Ten Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Wisconsin 1 1 0 0 3 5 5 2 1 0 Ohio St. 1 1 0 0 3 5 5 1 1 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Friday’s Games

Clarkson 2, Penn St. 1

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1

Notre Dame 5, Ala.-Huntsville 3

Ohio St. 3, Wisconsin 2

Minn.-Duluth 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Union (NY) 0

Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 2

Clarkson 3, Michigan 0

Penn St. 4, St. Lawrence 1

Notre Dame 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Exhibition: Michigan St. 3, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 13

Wisconsin at Boston College, 7 p.m.

RPI at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Michigan St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

RPI at Ohio St., 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

