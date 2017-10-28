BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|5
|68
|36
|175
|35.0
|Cousins, NOR
|5
|54
|44
|165
|33.0
|Curry, GOL
|6
|47
|50
|166
|27.7
|James, CLE
|5
|55
|19
|138
|27.6
|Harden, HOU
|6
|54
|29
|159
|26.5
|Porzingis, NYK
|4
|38
|24
|106
|26.5
|Griffin, LAC
|4
|37
|21
|105
|26.2
|Durant, GOL
|6
|56
|24
|156
|26.0
|Oladipo, IND
|5
|43
|31
|130
|26.0
|Aldridge, SAN
|5
|49
|27
|128
|25.6
|Gasol, MEM
|5
|39
|37
|125
|25.0
|McCollum, POR
|4
|36
|16
|100
|25.0
|Gordon, HOU
|6
|45
|38
|149
|24.8
|Towns, MIN
|6
|58
|27
|149
|24.8
|Anthony, OKC
|5
|46
|19
|122
|24.4
|Davis, NOR
|4
|34
|24
|97
|24.2
|Harris, DET
|5
|48
|7
|118
|23.6
|DeRozan, TOR
|5
|38
|39
|117
|23.4
|Westbrook, OKC
|5
|41
|22
|113
|22.6
|Fournier, ORL
|5
|40
|17
|111
|22.2
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Capela, HOU
|38
|51
|.745
|Adams, OKC
|32
|46
|.696
|Gobert, UTA
|30
|44
|.682
|Poeltl, TOR
|20
|30
|.667
|Randle, LAL
|22
|33
|.667
|Nance Jr., LAL
|26
|40
|.650
|Kanter, NYK
|25
|39
|.641
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|68
|109
|.624
|James, CLE
|55
|90
|.611
|Vucevic, ORL
|46
|76
|.605
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jordan, LAC
|4
|23
|50
|73
|18.2
|Howard, CHA
|5
|23
|64
|87
|17.4
|Cousins, NOR
|5
|17
|54
|71
|14.2
|Drummond, DET
|5
|27
|39
|66
|13.2
|Davis, NOR
|4
|15
|36
|51
|12.8
|Towns, MIN
|6
|16
|55
|71
|11.8
|Gobert, UTA
|5
|13
|44
|57
|11.4
|Jokic, DEN
|5
|11
|45
|56
|11.2
|Love, CLE
|5
|14
|42
|56
|11.2
|Gasol, MEM
|5
|7
|47
|54
|10.8
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, OKC
|5
|60
|12.0
|Wall, WAS
|5
|53
|10.6
|Harden, HOU
|6
|59
|9.8
|James, CLE
|5
|45
|9.0
|Ball, LAL
|5
|42
|8.4
|Collison, IND
|5
|42
|8.4
|Rubio, UTA
|5
|41
|8.2
|Green, GOL
|6
|48
|8.0
|Lowry, TOR
|5
|38
|7.6
|Simmons, PHL
|5
|37
|7.4
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.