BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

THROUGH OCTOBER 27

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Antetokounmpo, MIL 5 68 36 175 35.0 Cousins, NOR 5 54 44 165 33.0 Curry, GOL 6 47 50 166 27.7 James, CLE 5 55 19 138 27.6 Harden, HOU 6 54 29 159 26.5 Porzingis, NYK 4 38 24 106 26.5 Griffin, LAC 4 37 21 105 26.2 Durant, GOL 6 56 24 156 26.0 Oladipo, IND 5 43 31 130 26.0 Aldridge, SAN 5 49 27 128 25.6 Gasol, MEM 5 39 37 125 25.0 McCollum, POR 4 36 16 100 25.0 Gordon, HOU 6 45 38 149 24.8 Towns, MIN 6 58 27 149 24.8 Anthony, OKC 5 46 19 122 24.4 Davis, NOR 4 34 24 97 24.2 Harris, DET 5 48 7 118 23.6 DeRozan, TOR 5 38 39 117 23.4 Westbrook, OKC 5 41 22 113 22.6 Fournier, ORL 5 40 17 111 22.2

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Capela, HOU 38 51 .745 Adams, OKC 32 46 .696 Gobert, UTA 30 44 .682 Poeltl, TOR 20 30 .667 Randle, LAL 22 33 .667 Nance Jr., LAL 26 40 .650 Kanter, NYK 25 39 .641 Antetokounmpo, MIL 68 109 .624 James, CLE 55 90 .611 Vucevic, ORL 46 76 .605

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jordan, LAC 4 23 50 73 18.2 Howard, CHA 5 23 64 87 17.4 Cousins, NOR 5 17 54 71 14.2 Drummond, DET 5 27 39 66 13.2 Davis, NOR 4 15 36 51 12.8 Towns, MIN 6 16 55 71 11.8 Gobert, UTA 5 13 44 57 11.4 Jokic, DEN 5 11 45 56 11.2 Love, CLE 5 14 42 56 11.2 Gasol, MEM 5 7 47 54 10.8

Assists

G AST AVG Westbrook, OKC 5 60 12.0 Wall, WAS 5 53 10.6 Harden, HOU 6 59 9.8 James, CLE 5 45 9.0 Ball, LAL 5 42 8.4 Collison, IND 5 42 8.4 Rubio, UTA 5 41 8.2 Green, GOL 6 48 8.0 Lowry, TOR 5 38 7.6 Simmons, PHL 5 37 7.4

