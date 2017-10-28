BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

201.5
By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 1:56 am 10/28/2017 01:56am
THROUGH OCTOBER 27

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL 5 68 36 175 35.0
Cousins, NOR 5 54 44 165 33.0
Curry, GOL 6 47 50 166 27.7
James, CLE 5 55 19 138 27.6
Harden, HOU 6 54 29 159 26.5
Porzingis, NYK 4 38 24 106 26.5
Griffin, LAC 4 37 21 105 26.2
Durant, GOL 6 56 24 156 26.0
Oladipo, IND 5 43 31 130 26.0
Aldridge, SAN 5 49 27 128 25.6
Gasol, MEM 5 39 37 125 25.0
McCollum, POR 4 36 16 100 25.0
Gordon, HOU 6 45 38 149 24.8
Towns, MIN 6 58 27 149 24.8
Anthony, OKC 5 46 19 122 24.4
Davis, NOR 4 34 24 97 24.2
Harris, DET 5 48 7 118 23.6
DeRozan, TOR 5 38 39 117 23.4
Westbrook, OKC 5 41 22 113 22.6
Fournier, ORL 5 40 17 111 22.2

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Capela, HOU 38 51 .745
Adams, OKC 32 46 .696
Gobert, UTA 30 44 .682
Poeltl, TOR 20 30 .667
Randle, LAL 22 33 .667
Nance Jr., LAL 26 40 .650
Kanter, NYK 25 39 .641
Antetokounmpo, MIL 68 109 .624
James, CLE 55 90 .611
Vucevic, ORL 46 76 .605

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jordan, LAC 4 23 50 73 18.2
Howard, CHA 5 23 64 87 17.4
Cousins, NOR 5 17 54 71 14.2
Drummond, DET 5 27 39 66 13.2
Davis, NOR 4 15 36 51 12.8
Towns, MIN 6 16 55 71 11.8
Gobert, UTA 5 13 44 57 11.4
Jokic, DEN 5 11 45 56 11.2
Love, CLE 5 14 42 56 11.2
Gasol, MEM 5 7 47 54 10.8

Assists

G AST AVG
Westbrook, OKC 5 60 12.0
Wall, WAS 5 53 10.6
Harden, HOU 6 59 9.8
James, CLE 5 45 9.0
Ball, LAL 5 42 8.4
Collison, IND 5 42 8.4
Rubio, UTA 5 41 8.2
Green, GOL 6 48 8.0
Lowry, TOR 5 38 7.6
Simmons, PHL 5 37 7.4

