BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

THROUGH OCTOBER 26

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Antetokounmpo, MIL 5 68 36 175 35.0 Cousins, NOR 5 54 44 165 33.0 Curry, GOL 5 40 47 146 29.2 James, CLE 5 55 19 138 27.6 Harden, HOU 5 46 22 132 26.4 Griffin, LAC 4 37 21 105 26.2 Aldridge, SAN 4 40 22 104 26.0 Oladipo, IND 5 43 31 130 26.0 Porzingis, NYK 3 25 21 76 25.3 Durant, GOL 5 47 15 125 25.0 Gasol, MEM 5 39 37 125 25.0 McCollum, POR 4 36 16 100 25.0 Anthony, OKC 4 38 13 99 24.8 Gordon, HOU 5 36 36 123 24.6 Beal, WAS 4 34 25 98 24.5 Davis, NOR 4 34 24 97 24.2 Vucevic, ORL 4 40 8 95 23.8 Harris, DET 5 48 7 118 23.6 DeRozan, TOR 4 29 33 93 23.2 Towns, MIN 5 46 19 116 23.2

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Capela, HOU 35 48 .729 Gobert, UTA 30 44 .682 Poeltl, TOR 17 25 .680 Adams, OKC 24 36 .667 Randle, LAL 16 25 .640 Gortat, WAS 21 33 .636 Antetokounmpo, MIL 68 109 .624 Nance Jr., LAL 23 37 .622 Howard, CHA 21 34 .618 Kanter, NYK 19 31 .613

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jordan, LAC 4 23 50 73 18.2 Howard, CHA 4 16 55 71 17.8 Cousins, NOR 5 17 54 71 14.2 Drummond, DET 5 27 39 66 13.2 Davis, NOR 4 15 36 51 12.8 Kanter, NYK 3 16 20 36 12.0 Capela, HOU 5 16 41 57 11.4 Gobert, UTA 5 13 44 57 11.4 Gortat, WAS 4 10 35 45 11.2 Love, CLE 5 14 42 56 11.2

Assists

G AST AVG Westbrook, OKC 4 51 12.8 Wall, WAS 4 39 9.8 Harden, HOU 5 47 9.4 Ball, LAL 4 36 9.0 James, CLE 5 45 9.0 Collison, IND 5 42 8.4 Green, GOL 5 42 8.4 Rubio, UTA 5 41 8.2 Simmons, PHL 5 37 7.4 Grant, CHI 4 29 7.2

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.