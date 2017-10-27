BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|5
|68
|36
|175
|35.0
|Cousins, NOR
|5
|54
|44
|165
|33.0
|Curry, GOL
|5
|40
|47
|146
|29.2
|James, CLE
|5
|55
|19
|138
|27.6
|Harden, HOU
|5
|46
|22
|132
|26.4
|Griffin, LAC
|4
|37
|21
|105
|26.2
|Aldridge, SAN
|4
|40
|22
|104
|26.0
|Oladipo, IND
|5
|43
|31
|130
|26.0
|Porzingis, NYK
|3
|25
|21
|76
|25.3
|Durant, GOL
|5
|47
|15
|125
|25.0
|Gasol, MEM
|5
|39
|37
|125
|25.0
|McCollum, POR
|4
|36
|16
|100
|25.0
|Anthony, OKC
|4
|38
|13
|99
|24.8
|Gordon, HOU
|5
|36
|36
|123
|24.6
|Beal, WAS
|4
|34
|25
|98
|24.5
|Davis, NOR
|4
|34
|24
|97
|24.2
|Vucevic, ORL
|4
|40
|8
|95
|23.8
|Harris, DET
|5
|48
|7
|118
|23.6
|DeRozan, TOR
|4
|29
|33
|93
|23.2
|Towns, MIN
|5
|46
|19
|116
|23.2
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Capela, HOU
|35
|48
|.729
|Gobert, UTA
|30
|44
|.682
|Poeltl, TOR
|17
|25
|.680
|Adams, OKC
|24
|36
|.667
|Randle, LAL
|16
|25
|.640
|Gortat, WAS
|21
|33
|.636
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|68
|109
|.624
|Nance Jr., LAL
|23
|37
|.622
|Howard, CHA
|21
|34
|.618
|Kanter, NYK
|19
|31
|.613
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jordan, LAC
|4
|23
|50
|73
|18.2
|Howard, CHA
|4
|16
|55
|71
|17.8
|Cousins, NOR
|5
|17
|54
|71
|14.2
|Drummond, DET
|5
|27
|39
|66
|13.2
|Davis, NOR
|4
|15
|36
|51
|12.8
|Kanter, NYK
|3
|16
|20
|36
|12.0
|Capela, HOU
|5
|16
|41
|57
|11.4
|Gobert, UTA
|5
|13
|44
|57
|11.4
|Gortat, WAS
|4
|10
|35
|45
|11.2
|Love, CLE
|5
|14
|42
|56
|11.2
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, OKC
|4
|51
|12.8
|Wall, WAS
|4
|39
|9.8
|Harden, HOU
|5
|47
|9.4
|Ball, LAL
|4
|36
|9.0
|James, CLE
|5
|45
|9.0
|Collison, IND
|5
|42
|8.4
|Green, GOL
|5
|42
|8.4
|Rubio, UTA
|5
|41
|8.2
|Simmons, PHL
|5
|37
|7.4
|Grant, CHI
|4
|29
|7.2
