BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 1:56 am 10/27/2017 01:56am
THROUGH OCTOBER 26

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL 5 68 36 175 35.0
Cousins, NOR 5 54 44 165 33.0
Curry, GOL 5 40 47 146 29.2
James, CLE 5 55 19 138 27.6
Harden, HOU 5 46 22 132 26.4
Griffin, LAC 4 37 21 105 26.2
Aldridge, SAN 4 40 22 104 26.0
Oladipo, IND 5 43 31 130 26.0
Porzingis, NYK 3 25 21 76 25.3
Durant, GOL 5 47 15 125 25.0
Gasol, MEM 5 39 37 125 25.0
McCollum, POR 4 36 16 100 25.0
Anthony, OKC 4 38 13 99 24.8
Gordon, HOU 5 36 36 123 24.6
Beal, WAS 4 34 25 98 24.5
Davis, NOR 4 34 24 97 24.2
Vucevic, ORL 4 40 8 95 23.8
Harris, DET 5 48 7 118 23.6
DeRozan, TOR 4 29 33 93 23.2
Towns, MIN 5 46 19 116 23.2

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Capela, HOU 35 48 .729
Gobert, UTA 30 44 .682
Poeltl, TOR 17 25 .680
Adams, OKC 24 36 .667
Randle, LAL 16 25 .640
Gortat, WAS 21 33 .636
Antetokounmpo, MIL 68 109 .624
Nance Jr., LAL 23 37 .622
Howard, CHA 21 34 .618
Kanter, NYK 19 31 .613

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jordan, LAC 4 23 50 73 18.2
Howard, CHA 4 16 55 71 17.8
Cousins, NOR 5 17 54 71 14.2
Drummond, DET 5 27 39 66 13.2
Davis, NOR 4 15 36 51 12.8
Kanter, NYK 3 16 20 36 12.0
Capela, HOU 5 16 41 57 11.4
Gobert, UTA 5 13 44 57 11.4
Gortat, WAS 4 10 35 45 11.2
Love, CLE 5 14 42 56 11.2

Assists

G AST AVG
Westbrook, OKC 4 51 12.8
Wall, WAS 4 39 9.8
Harden, HOU 5 47 9.4
Ball, LAL 4 36 9.0
James, CLE 5 45 9.0
Collison, IND 5 42 8.4
Green, GOL 5 42 8.4
Rubio, UTA 5 41 8.2
Simmons, PHL 5 37 7.4
Grant, CHI 4 29 7.2

