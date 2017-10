By The Associated Press

Sunday At St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland Purse: $2.16 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Championship

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Juan Martin del Potro (4), Argentina, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Marcel Granollers (2), Spain, def. Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

