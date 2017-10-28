201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » ATP World Tour Swiss…

ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 12:51 pm 10/28/2017 12:51pm
Share
Saturday
At St. Jakobshalle
Basel, Switzerland
Purse: $2.16 million (WT500)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Semifinals

Juan Martin del Potro (4), Argentina, def. Marin Cilic (2), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. David Goffin (3), Belgium, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles
Semifinals

Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 13-11.

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest