ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

Saturday At St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland Purse: $2.16 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Semifinals

Juan Martin del Potro (4), Argentina, def. Marin Cilic (2), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. David Goffin (3), Belgium, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 13-11.

