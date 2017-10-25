ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results

Wednesday At Wiener Stadthalle Vienna Purse: $2.4 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-2.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (8), France, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Sam Querrey, United States, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Julio Peralta, Chile, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, and Max Mirnyi, Belarus, 6-2, 6-1.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. John Isner, United States, and Daniel Nestor, Canada, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (4), Romania, 5-7, 7-5, 11-9.

