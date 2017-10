By The Associated Press

Saturday At Wiener Stadthalle Vienna Purse: $2.4 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Semifinals

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (8), France, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

