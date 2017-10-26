ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results

Thursday At Wiener Stadthalle Vienna Purse: $2.4 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Second Round

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (8), France, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Lucas Pouille, France, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Sam Querrey, United States, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (2), United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

