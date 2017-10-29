Dodgers, Astros set lineups for Game 5 of World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Turner is moving to designated hitter in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series while the Houston Astros are staying with the same batting order for the third straight game.

Turner took a grounder off a knee during Game 4, causing him to limp later in the game. After Turner walked in the ninth and took third on Cody Bellinger’s double, Charlie Culberson pinch run for him.

Logan Forsythe moves from second to third Sunday night and Culberson takes over at second. Joc Pederson, who had been the DH the previous two games, is dropped.

Center fielder Chris Taylor leads off, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, Turner, left fielder Enrique Hernandez, Bellinger at first, Forsythe, right fielder Yasiel Puig, catcher Austin Barnes and Culberson. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw is on the mound.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros’ order, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Josh Reddick, designated hitter Evan Gattis, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and catcher Brian McCann. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is on the mound.

The Dodgers won 6-2 Saturday night to even the Series at two games apiece.

