Astros 7, Dodgers 6, 11 innings,

|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|C.Tylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|B.McCrt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|C.Sager ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Correa ss
|6
|1
|3
|2
|J.Trner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cngrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Clbrson lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Dvenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vrlnder p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrove p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maybin cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ethier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hrnan lf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|43
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|38
|6
|5
|6
|Houston
|001
|000
|011
|22—7
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|000
|21—6
E_Bregman (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Springer (1), Bregman (1), Y.Gurriel (1). HR_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Correa (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1), C.Seager (1), Culberson (1), Puig (1), Pederson (1). SB_Maybin (1). S_Verlander (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander
|6
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Musgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Devenski W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Hill
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Maeda
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stripling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Morrow H,2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jansen BS,1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Fields
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cingrani
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy L,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Stripling pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Morrow pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Fields pitched to 3 batters in the 10th
WP_Harris, Giles.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_4:19. A_54,293 (56,000).
