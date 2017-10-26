201.5
Astros 7, Dodgers 6, 11 innings,

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 12:46 am 10/26/2017 12:46am
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 3 2 C.Tylor cf 3 1 0 0
Bregman 3b 6 1 2 1 B.McCrt p 0 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 6 1 1 1 C.Sager ss 5 1 1 2
Correa ss 6 1 3 2 J.Trner 3b 5 0 0 0
Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 1 0 Bllnger 1b 4 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 5 0 0 0 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0
Ma.Gnza lf 3 1 1 1 Clbrson lf 1 1 1 1
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Puig rf 5 1 1 1
Dvenski p 0 0 0 0 Pderson lf 3 1 1 1
Vrlnder p 1 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Gattis ph 1 0 1 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0
Harris p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 1 0 0 0
Msgrove p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c-2b 4 0 0 0
Beltran ph 1 0 0 0 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0
Giles p 0 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b-1b 0 1 0 0
Maybin cf 1 1 1 0 Hill p 1 0 0 0
Maeda p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0
Ethier ph 1 0 0 0
Strplng p 0 0 0 0
Morrow p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan lf-cf 2 0 1 1
Totals 43 7 14 7 Totals 38 6 5 6
Houston 001 000 011 22—7
Los Angeles 000 012 000 21—6

E_Bregman (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Springer (1), Bregman (1), Y.Gurriel (1). HR_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Correa (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1), C.Seager (1), Culberson (1), Puig (1), Pederson (1). SB_Maybin (1). S_Verlander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander 6 2 3 3 2 5
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2
Musgrove 1 0 0 0 0 0
Giles 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 3
Devenski W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Hill 4 3 1 1 3 7
Maeda 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Watson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stripling 0 0 0 0 1 0
Morrow H,2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Jansen BS,1 2 3 1 1 0 1
Fields 0 3 2 2 0 0
Cingrani 1 0 0 0 1 0
McCarthy L,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0

Stripling pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Morrow pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Fields pitched to 3 batters in the 10th

WP_Harris, Giles.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_4:19. A_54,293 (56,000).

Latest