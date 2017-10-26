Astros 7, Dodgers 6, 11 innings,

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 3 2 C.Tylor cf 3 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 6 1 2 1 B.McCrt p 0 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 6 1 1 1 C.Sager ss 5 1 1 2 Correa ss 6 1 3 2 J.Trner 3b 5 0 0 0 Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 1 0 Bllnger 1b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 5 0 0 0 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0 Ma.Gnza lf 3 1 1 1 Clbrson lf 1 1 1 1 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Puig rf 5 1 1 1 Dvenski p 0 0 0 0 Pderson lf 3 1 1 1 Vrlnder p 1 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Gattis ph 1 0 1 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0 Harris p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 1 0 0 0 Msgrove p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c-2b 4 0 0 0 Beltran ph 1 0 0 0 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 Giles p 0 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b-1b 0 1 0 0 Maybin cf 1 1 1 0 Hill p 1 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Ethier ph 1 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan lf-cf 2 0 1 1 Totals 43 7 14 7 Totals 38 6 5 6

Houston 001 000 011 22—7 Los Angeles 000 012 000 21—6

E_Bregman (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Springer (1), Bregman (1), Y.Gurriel (1). HR_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Correa (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1), C.Seager (1), Culberson (1), Puig (1), Pederson (1). SB_Maybin (1). S_Verlander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Verlander 6 2 3 3 2 5 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2 Musgrove 1 0 0 0 0 0 Giles 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 Devenski W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Los Angeles Hill 4 3 1 1 3 7 Maeda 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Watson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stripling 0 0 0 0 1 0 Morrow H,2 1 2 1 1 0 0 Jansen BS,1 2 3 1 1 0 1 Fields 0 3 2 2 0 0 Cingrani 1 0 0 0 1 0 McCarthy L,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0

Stripling pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Morrow pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Fields pitched to 3 batters in the 10th

WP_Harris, Giles.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_4:19. A_54,293 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.