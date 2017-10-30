AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 10 7 2 0 1 15 36 28 WB/Scranton 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 20 Providence 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 16 Charlotte 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 30 Hartford 10 4 5 0 1 9 30 38 Hershey 9 3 5 0 1 7 21 35 Bridgeport 8 3 5 0 0 6 26 28 Springfield 10 1 8 1 0 3 23 37 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 9 6 3 0 0 12 28 23 Binghamton 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 21 Laval 10 5 3 2 0 12 38 38 Utica 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 18 Rochester 8 4 4 0 0 8 20 23 Belleville 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 31 Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 21 27 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rockford 9 7 2 0 0 14 36 22 Milwaukee 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 20 Manitoba 9 4 3 1 1 10 30 25 Cleveland 7 3 3 1 0 7 17 19 Chicago 8 3 4 1 0 7 26 28 Grand Rapids 9 3 5 0 1 7 27 33 Iowa 9 2 5 2 0 6 24 34 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 18 San Antonio 8 6 2 0 0 12 27 19 Stockton 9 6 2 0 1 13 35 24 Texas 9 5 3 0 1 11 29 34 San Diego 8 4 3 1 0 9 31 31 San Jose 8 3 4 0 1 7 21 26 Bakersfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 14 21 Ontario 7 1 6 0 0 2 10 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Utica 6, Charlotte 3

Hershey 4, Hartford 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

