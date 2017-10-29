201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 3:40 pm 10/29/2017 03:40pm
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 10 7 2 0 1 15 36 28
WB/Scranton 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 20
Providence 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 16
Charlotte 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 30
Hartford 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 34
Bridgeport 8 3 5 0 0 6 26 28
Hershey 8 2 5 0 1 5 17 32
Springfield 10 1 8 1 0 3 23 37
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 9 6 3 0 0 12 28 23
Binghamton 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 21
Laval 10 5 3 2 0 12 38 38
Utica 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 18
Rochester 8 4 4 0 0 8 20 23
Belleville 9 4 4 0 1 9 27 31
Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 21 27
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rockford 9 7 2 0 0 14 36 22
Milwaukee 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 20
Manitoba 9 4 3 1 1 10 30 25
Cleveland 7 3 3 1 0 7 17 19
Chicago 8 3 4 1 0 7 26 28
Grand Rapids 9 3 5 0 1 7 27 33
Iowa 9 2 5 2 0 6 24 34
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 18
San Antonio 8 6 2 0 0 12 27 19
Stockton 9 6 2 0 1 13 35 24
Texas 9 5 3 0 1 11 29 34
San Diego 8 4 3 1 0 9 31 31
San Jose 8 3 4 0 1 7 21 26
Bakersfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 14 21
Ontario 7 1 6 0 0 2 10 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Ontario 2, Cleveland 1

Laval 3, Toronto 2

Charlotte 5, Utica 1

Hershey 3, Providence 2

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 3

Hartford 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Binghamton 2, Springfield 1

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Belleville 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 5, San Antonio 3

Texas 3, San Jose 2, SO

Stockton 5, Bakersfield 3

Tucson 5, Iowa 4, OT

Sunday’s Games

Utica 6, Charlotte 3

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest