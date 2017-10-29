AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|15
|36
|28
|Charlotte
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|32
|24
|WB/Scranton
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|32
|20
|Providence
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|28
|16
|Hartford
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|27
|34
|Bridgeport
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|26
|28
|Hershey
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|17
|32
|Springfield
|10
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|23
|37
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|28
|23
|Binghamton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|21
|Laval
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|38
|38
|Rochester
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|20
|23
|Belleville
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|27
|31
|Utica
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|15
|Syracuse
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|21
|27
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rockford
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|36
|22
|Milwaukee
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|27
|20
|Manitoba
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|30
|25
|Cleveland
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|17
|19
|Chicago
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|26
|28
|Grand Rapids
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|27
|33
|Iowa
|9
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|24
|34
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|27
|18
|San Antonio
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|27
|19
|Stockton
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|35
|24
|Texas
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|29
|34
|San Diego
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|31
|31
|San Jose
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|21
|26
|Bakersfield
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|14
|21
|Ontario
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|10
|23
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Ontario 2, Cleveland 1
Laval 3, Toronto 2
Charlotte 5, Utica 1
Hershey 3, Providence 2
WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2
Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 3
Hartford 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Binghamton 2, Springfield 1
Syracuse 3, Rochester 2
Belleville 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 5, San Antonio 3
Texas 3, San Jose 2, SO
Stockton 5, Bakersfield 3
Tucson 5, Iowa 4, OT
Utica at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
