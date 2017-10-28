AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 7 6 1 0 0 12 26 13 Lehigh Valley 9 7 1 0 1 15 32 23 Charlotte 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 23 WB/Scranton 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 18 Hartford 8 3 4 0 1 7 22 30 Bridgeport 7 3 4 0 0 6 24 23 Hershey 7 1 5 0 1 3 14 30 Springfield 9 1 7 1 0 3 22 35 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 20 Utica 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 10 Binghamton 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 20 Rochester 7 4 3 0 0 8 18 20 Laval 9 4 3 2 0 10 35 36 Belleville 8 3 4 0 1 7 24 29 Syracuse 8 2 5 1 0 5 18 25 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 6 5 1 0 0 10 26 18 Rockford 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 19 Cleveland 6 3 2 1 0 7 16 17 Manitoba 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 22 Grand Rapids 8 3 4 0 1 7 24 29 Chicago 7 2 4 1 0 5 24 27 Iowa 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 29 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Antonio 7 6 1 0 0 12 24 14 Tucson 6 4 1 1 0 9 22 14 Stockton 8 5 2 0 1 11 30 21 Texas 8 4 3 0 1 9 26 32 Bakersfield 6 3 3 0 0 6 11 16 San Diego 7 3 3 1 0 7 26 28 San Jose 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 23 Ontario 6 0 6 0 0 0 8 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Toronto 4, Syracuse 2

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3

Cleveland 7, Ontario 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2

Providence 4, Binghamton 1

Rochester 4, Laval 3, OT

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 1

Belleville 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

Texas 5, San Diego 4, OT

San Antonio 3, San Jose 1

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 0

Tucson 4, Iowa 1

Saturday’s Games

Ontario at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.