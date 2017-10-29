49ers-Eagles Stats

San Francisco 0 0 7 3—10 Philadelphia 3 14 10 6—33 First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 40, 2:36.

Second Quarter

Phi_Ertz 1 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 1:51.

Phi_Mills 37 interception return (Jeffery pass from Wentz), 1:24.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 51, 8:01.

SF_Breida 21 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 4:29.

Phi_Jeffery 53 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 3:37.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Blount 12 run (kick failed), 10:22.

SF_FG Gould 50, 5:20.

A_69,596.

___

SF Phi First downs 14 19 Total Net Yards 238 304 Rushes-yards 24-94 31-112 Passing 144 192 Punt Returns 2-9 2-14 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-19 2-41 Comp-Att-Int 17-36-2 18-32-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-23 3-19 Punts 8-45.5 6-45.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-69 4-35 Time of Possession 27:03 32:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Beathard 6-40, Hyde 12-25, Breida 5-17, Juszczyk 1-12. Philadelphia, Clement 10-54, Blount 16-48, Wentz 2-7, Smallwood 1-5, Foles 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_San Francisco, Beathard 17-36-2-167. Philadelphia, Wentz 18-32-1-211.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Breida 4-39, Hyde 4-22, Taylor 3-33, Kittle 2-22, Garcon 2-17, G.Celek 1-24, Hikutini 1-10. Philadelphia, Ertz 4-34, Agholor 3-26, Jeffery 2-62, Hollins 2-30, Burton 2-21, Barner 2-11, B.Celek 1-14, Smallwood 1-9, Blount 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

