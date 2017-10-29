49ers-Eagles Stats

|San Francisco
|0
|0
|7
|3—10
|Philadelphia
|3
|14
|10
|6—33
|First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 40, 2:36.
Phi_Ertz 1 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 1:51.
Phi_Mills 37 interception return (Jeffery pass from Wentz), 1:24.
Phi_FG Elliott 51, 8:01.
SF_Breida 21 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 4:29.
Phi_Jeffery 53 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 3:37.
Phi_Blount 12 run (kick failed), 10:22.
SF_FG Gould 50, 5:20.
A_69,596.
|SF
|Phi
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|238
|304
|Rushes-yards
|24-94
|31-112
|Passing
|144
|192
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-19
|2-41
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-36-2
|18-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-23
|3-19
|Punts
|8-45.5
|6-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-69
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|27:03
|32:57
RUSHING_San Francisco, Beathard 6-40, Hyde 12-25, Breida 5-17, Juszczyk 1-12. Philadelphia, Clement 10-54, Blount 16-48, Wentz 2-7, Smallwood 1-5, Foles 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_San Francisco, Beathard 17-36-2-167. Philadelphia, Wentz 18-32-1-211.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Breida 4-39, Hyde 4-22, Taylor 3-33, Kittle 2-22, Garcon 2-17, G.Celek 1-24, Hikutini 1-10. Philadelphia, Ertz 4-34, Agholor 3-26, Jeffery 2-62, Hollins 2-30, Burton 2-21, Barner 2-11, B.Celek 1-14, Smallwood 1-9, Blount 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
