2017 World Series Linescores

|Game 1
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|00x—3
|6
|0
Keuchel, Peacock (7), Devenski (8) and McCann; Kershaw, Morrow (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Keuchel 0-1. Sv_Jansen (1). HRs_Houston, Bregman (1). Los Angeles, Turner (1), Taylor (1).
|Game 2
|Houston
|001
|000
|011
|22—7
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|000
|21—6
|5
|0
(11 innings)
Verlander, Harris (7), Musgrove (8), Giles (9), Devenski (10) and McCann; Hill, Maeda (5), Watson (6), Stripling (7), Morrow (7), Jansen (8), Fields (10), Cingrani (10), McCarthy (11) and Barnes, Grandal. W_Devenski 1-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. HRs_Houston, Altuve (1), Correa (1), Gonzalez (1), Springer (1). Los Angeles, Puig (1), Pederson (1), Culberson (1), Seager (1).
|Game 3
|Los Angeles
|001
|002
|000—3
|4
|2
|Houston
|040
|010
|00x—5
|12
|0
Darvish, Maeda (2), Watson (5), Morrow (6), Cingrani (7), Stripling (7) and Barnes, Grandal; McCullers, Peacock (6) and McCann. W_McCullers 1-0. L_Darvish 0-1. Sv_Peacock (1). HRs_Houston, Gurriel (1).
|Game 4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|105—6
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|001—2
|2
|0
Wood, Morrow (6), Watson (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes; Morton, Harris (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9), Musgrove (9) and McCann. W_Watson 1-0. L_Giles 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (2). Houston, Bregman (2), Springer (2).
|Game 5
|Los Angeles
|300
|130
|113
|0—12
|14
|1
|Houston
|000
|430
|410
|1—13
|14
|1
(10 innings)
Kershaw, Maeda (5), Watson (6), Morrow (7), Cingrani (7), Stripling (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes; Keuchel, Gregerson (4), McHugh (5), Peacock (7), Harris (8), Devenski (8), Musgrove (10) and McCann. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Jansen 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (2), Bellinger (1). Houston, Altuve (2), Correa (2), Springer (3), Gurriel (2), McCann (1).
|Game 6
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|10x—3
|5
|0
Verlander, Musgrove (7), Gregerson (8), Liriano (8) and McCann; Hill, Morrow (5), Watson (6), Maeda (7), Jansen (8) and Barnes. W_Watson 2-0. L_Verlander 0-1. Sv_Jansen (2). HRs_Houston, Springer (4). Los Angeles, Pederson (3).
