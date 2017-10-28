2017 World Series Linescores

Game 1 Houston 000 100 000—1 3 0 Los Angeles 100 002 00x—3 6 0

Keuchel, Peacock (7), Devenski (8) and McCann; Kershaw, Morrow (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Keuchel 0-1. Sv_Jansen (1). HRs_Houston, Bregman (1). Los Angeles, Turner (1), Taylor (1).

Game 2 Houston 001 000 011 22—7 14 1 Los Angeles 000 012 000 21—6 5 0

(11 innings)

Verlander, Harris (7), Musgrove (8), Giles (9), Devenski (10) and McCann; Hill, Maeda (5), Watson (6), Stripling (7), Morrow (7), Jansen (8), Fields (10), Cingrani (10), McCarthy (11) and Barnes, Grandal. W_Devenski 1-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. HRs_Houston, Altuve (1), Correa (1), Gonzalez (1), Springer (1). Los Angeles, Puig (1), Pederson (1), Culberson (1), Seager (1).

Game 3 Los Angeles 001 002 000—3 4 2 Houston 040 010 00x—5 12 0

Darvish, Maeda (2), Watson (5), Morrow (6), Cingrani (7), Stripling (7) and Barnes, Grandal; McCullers, Peacock (6) and McCann. W_McCullers 1-0. L_Darvish 0-1. Sv_Peacock (1). HRs_Houston, Gurriel (1).

Game 4 Los Angeles 000 000 105—6 7 0 Houston 000 001 001—2 2 0

Wood, Morrow (6), Watson (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes; Morton, Harris (7), Devenski (8), Giles (9), Musgrove (9) and McCann. W_Watson 1-0. L_Giles 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (2). Houston, Bregman (2), Springer (2).

