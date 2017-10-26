2017 World Series Linescores

|Game 1
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|00x—3
|6
|0
Keuchel, Peacock (7), Devenski (8) and McCann; Kershaw, Morrow (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Keuchel 0-1. Sv_Jansen (1). HRs_Houston, Bregman (1). Los Angeles, Turner (1), Taylor (1).
|Game 2
|Houston
|001
|000
|011
|22—7
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|000
|21—6
|5
|0
(11 innings)
Verlander, Harris (7), Musgrove (8), Giles (9), Devenski (10) and McCann; Hill, Maeda (5), Watson (6), Stripling (7), Morrow (7), Jansen (8), Fields (10), Cingrani (10), McCarthy (11) and Barnes, Grandal. W_Devenski 1-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. HRs_Houston, Altuve (1), Correa (1), Gonzalez (1), Springer (1). Los Angeles, Puig (1), Pederson (1), Culberson (1), Seager (1).
