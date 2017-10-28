2017 Postseason Baseball Glance

Tuesday, Oct. 3: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Arizona 11, Colorado 8
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Houston 3, Boston 1
Thursday, Oct. 5: Houston 8, Boston 2
Friday, Oct. 6: Houston 8, Boston 2
Sunday, Oct. 8: Boston 10, Houston 3
Monday, Oct. 9: Houston 5, Boston 4
Thursday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 4, New York 0
Friday, Oct. 6: Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings
Sunday, Oct. 8: New York 1, Cleveland 0
Monday, Oct. 9: New York 7, Cleveland 3
Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York 5, Cleveland 2
|National League
|Chicago 3, Washington 2
Friday, Oct. 6: Chicago 3, Washington 0
Saturday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, Chicago 3
Monday, Oct. 9: Chicago 2, Washington 1
Tuesday, Oct. 10: Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain
Wednesday, Oct. 11: Washington 5, Chicago 0
Thursday, Oct. 12: Chicago 9, Washington 8
Friday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5
Saturday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5
Monday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|Houston 4, New York 3
Friday, Oct. 13: Houston 2, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 14: Houston 2, New York 1
Monday, Oct. 16: New York 8, Houston 1
Tuesday, Oct. 17: New York 6, Houston 4
Wednesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Houston 0
Friday, Oct. 20: Houston 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 21: Houston 4, New York 0
|National League
|Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1
Saturday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2
Sunday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1
Tuesday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles 6, Chicago 1
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Chicago 3, Los Angeles 2
Thursday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles 11, Chicago 1
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|All Games Televised by Fox
|Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday, Oct. 24: L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings
Friday, Oct. 27: Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday, Oct. 28: L.A. Dodgers (Wood 16-3) at Houston (Morton 14-7), 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 8:20 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 31: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:20 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Nov. 1: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:20 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.