2017 Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 3: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Arizona 11, Colorado 8

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Houston 3, Boston 1

Thursday, Oct. 5: Houston 8, Boston 2

Friday, Oct. 6: Houston 8, Boston 2

Sunday, Oct. 8: Boston 10, Houston 3

Monday, Oct. 9: Houston 5, Boston 4

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Thursday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 4, New York 0

Friday, Oct. 6: Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings

Sunday, Oct. 8: New York 1, Cleveland 0

Monday, Oct. 9: New York 7, Cleveland 3

Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York 5, Cleveland 2

National League Chicago 3, Washington 2

Friday, Oct. 6: Chicago 3, Washington 0

Saturday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, Chicago 3

Monday, Oct. 9: Chicago 2, Washington 1

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Washington 5, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 12: Chicago 9, Washington 8

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 0

Friday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5

Saturday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5

Monday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League Houston 4, New York 3

Friday, Oct. 13: Houston 2, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 14: Houston 2, New York 1

Monday, Oct. 16: New York 8, Houston 1

Tuesday, Oct. 17: New York 6, Houston 4

Wednesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Houston 0

Friday, Oct. 20: Houston 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 21: Houston 4, New York 0

National League Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

Saturday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

Sunday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles 4, Chicago 1

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles 6, Chicago 1

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Chicago 3, Los Angeles 2

Thursday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles 11, Chicago 1

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) All Games Televised by Fox L.A. Dodgers 1, Houston 1

Tuesday, Oct. 24: L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings

Friday, Oct. 27: L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 10-12) at Houston (McCullers 7-4), 8:09 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28: L.A. Dodgers (Wood 16-3) at Houston (Morton 14-7), 8:09 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:16 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 31: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Nov. 1: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

