Pain management for your pet

How can you recognize and manage the more subtle signs of pain your animal?

This content was written by Lisa Pinn McFaddin, DVM, GDCVHM, CVSMT, CVMRT, FCoAC, CVA at Caring Hands Animal Hospital.

Identifying pain in companion animals

Pain in pets is often misunderstood or overlooked. Unlike humans, dogs and cats rarely cry out or complain when they’re hurting. This instinct to hide pain is a survival trait from their wild ancestors—displaying weakness could make them vulnerable to predators.

Because of this, it’s crucial for pet owners to recognize the more subtle signs of pain:

Human pain behaviors

Facial grimacing or frowning

Vocal expressions (moaning, crying, yelling)

Restlessness or irritability

Holding or touching painful areas

Canine Pain Signs

Isolation or withdrawal

Changes in eating, drinking, or sleep habits

Limping or difficulty rising

Tucked tail or ears held back

Vocalizations or increased irritability

Reluctance to move or engage in normal activities

Feline pain signs

Hiding or hunching in place

Reduced grooming or overgrooming

Inappropriate elimination

Limping or reduced jumping ability

Unusual vocalization or increased purring

Loss of appetite or energy

If your pet is showing any of these signs, it may be time to consider a comprehensive pain management plan.

Pain management options for pets

Pain from arthritis, injury, surgery, or chronic illness can drastically affect a pet’s quality of life. Traditional Veterinary Medicine (TVM)—also known as Western or allopathic medicine—typically focuses on pharmaceutical and surgical interventions. While these tools can be highly effective, they also come with limitations:

Side effects from long-term medication use

Limited success in managing chronic or complex pain

Focus on symptoms rather than root causes

A one-size-fits-all approach rather than individualized care

Fortunately, pets today have more options through Integrative Veterinary Medicine (IVM) and Veterinary Rehabilitation Therapy (VRT), both of which can complement or even replace traditional treatments.

What Is Integrative Veterinary Medicine (IVM)?

IVM is a patient-centered approach that combines traditional diagnostics and treatments with evidence-based alternative therapies. Common IVM modalities include:

Acupuncture

Spinal manipulation (animal chiropractic)

Massage and trigger point therapy

Photobiomodulation (cold laser therapy)

Chinese herbal medicine and supplements

Whole food therapy

This blended approach supports both symptom relief and whole-body wellness, making it especially valuable for managing pain and chronic conditions.

What Is Veterinary Rehabilitation Therapy (VRT)?

VRT focuses on helping pets recover from injury or surgery, regain function, and reduce pain and inflammation. It also enhances mobility and athletic performance while improving long-term quality of life.

Common VRT strategies include:

Thermal therapy (heat and cold)

Range of motion exercises and stretching

Strengthening and balance exercises

Fascial and massage therapies

Acupuncture and spinal manipulation

Photobiomodulation

When to consider IVM and VRT

You might explore these therapies if:

Your pet suffers from chronic pain that isn’t well-managed with medications

Your pet is recovering from surgery or injury

You’re concerned about the long-term effects of medication

You want a more personalized, comprehensive approach to your pet’s care

Benefits of IVM and VRT in pain management

Reduces or eliminates reliance on medications

Minimizes drug-related side effects

Improves mobility, strength, and function

Speeds recovery after surgery or injury

Enhances quality of life, especially in senior pets

Supports canine athletes with performance and injury prevention

Utilizes a multimodal approach—attacking pain from multiple angles

Tailors’ treatment plans to your pet’s individual needs

Common IVM and VRT therapies for pain relief

Therapy How It Helps Thermal Therapy Uses heat or cold to reduce inflammation and control pain Massage Promotes circulation, reduces muscle tension, improves lymphatic drainage Acupuncture Stimulates nerves, improves blood flow, reduces inflammation and pain Spinal Manipulation Restores joint motion, relieves pressure on nerves, reduces discomfort Photobiomodulation (Cold Laser) Promotes tissue healing, reduces inflammation, improves cellular function Passive Range of Motion Maintains joint flexibility and reduces stiffness Stretching Enhances flexibility, reduces muscle tension, improves movement Targeted Exercises Builds strength, improves balance and gait, prevents reinjury Supplements & Herbal Medicine Supports immune function, reduces inflammation, and eases pain naturally

Safety and professional oversight

When performed by a licensed veterinarian trained in integrative and rehabilitation therapies, these treatments are safe, effective, and well-tolerated by most pets. As with any medical intervention, proper diagnosis and professional supervision are essential to avoid ineffective or unsafe outcomes.

Final thoughts

IVM and VRT are not alternatives to conventional care—they are powerful partners. Together, they create a more comprehensive and personalized approach to pain management, helping your pet not just survive, but thrive.

