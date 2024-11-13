Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Basketball fans can sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 tonight to…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Basketball fans can sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 tonight to get a $200 bonus for any NBA matchup. Click here to bet $10, get $200 in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA.







New users who register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 will activate this bet $10, get $200 bonus offer. If you’re not in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA, you can use promo code WTOP1500 to get a $1,5000 first-bet offer.

There are 11 NBA games on tap for tonight. The Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics, while the New York Knicks will welcome the Chicago Bulls to town. The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to improve to 13-0 on the season as they head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Elsewhere, the Grizzlies will take on the Lakers and the Kings will host the Suns.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 to unlock a bet $10, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for any NBA game. Register here with BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,000 first-bet offer.







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 NBA Promo Tonight

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 13, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The bet $10, get $200 offer represents one of the top guaranteed bonus offers in legal online sports betting. Few online sportsbooks offer a guaranteed bonus, but that’s exactly what BetMGM is offering to players in Arizona, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.

As part of this offer, you’ll have your choice of player props or game markets. If you want to bet $10 on the 76ers to cover the spread or the Clippers to cover the spread against the Rockets, you can. You could instead bet $10 on LeBron James to have double-double or Devin Booker to score 30+ points. Win or lose, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

Taking a few minutes to sign up for an account with BetMGM can earn you a $200 guaranteed bonus. Here’s how to get in on the action tonight:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Create an account with an email address and password.

Make a deposit of $10+ to unlock this promo.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Wager $10+ on any qualifying market.

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you’ll walk away with $200 in bonus bets. If your first bet wins, you’ll also secure a cash profit and BetMGM will return your stake.

$1,500 First-Bet Offer for All States

BetMGM has a standard offer available to players in all states where the app is live. This promo comes in the form of a $1,500 first-bet offer, which will issue up to $1,500 in bonus bets to your account if your first bet settles as a loss. In the event that your first bet wins, you’ll receive your stake back along with a cash profit. All game and player props are eligible for this offer, which includes the NBA, NFL, NHL, and more.

