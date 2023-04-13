Live Radio
Player of the Week: Quince Orchard’s Camille Thomas

WTOP Staff

April 13, 2023, 9:54 PM

Each week, WTOP picks one student athlete to be featured on-air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Camille Thomas of Quince Orchard High School in Maryland.

A four-year lacrosse goalie, Camille has a 65% save rate and broke the school record with over 200 saves a junior. She was also a team captain when the school won its first regional title in school history.

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is senior Camille Thomas of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
As an African American female, she is an advocate for increasing diversity in the sport by playing on the USA Lacrosse sponsored team Nation United.

Camille also excels in the classroom, maintaining a 4.64 GPA while representing Quince Orchard on the MCPS Student Athletic Leadership Council as well as being the Vice President of the SGA.

As a result of her academic and athletic achievements, she was offered and accepted an offer to play lacrosse at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Fall 2023.

