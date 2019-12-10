Top 5 jewelry gifts this holiday season

Here are five of the top-requested jewelry gifts this holiday season.

This content is sponsored by Silver Spring Jewelry.

Giving meaningful gifts to your loved ones is a lot of fun, but it can sometimes be stressful to find the perfect something for the special people — or special person — in your life.

Luckily, giving jewelry is always a great option. After all, jewelry is meaningful, and it can be worn regularly as a reminder of your love.

So, how do you choose the right jewelry? Here are five of the top-requested jewelry gifts this holiday season.

Diamond earrings

Show how much you care with a classic. Diamond studs are the little black dress of jewelry, and a must-have, according to Elle. They go with everything, from a cocktail dress to a business suit to a casual outfit on a Saturday afternoon. Perfect for any occasion, diamond earrings are timeless and add just the right touch to any ensemble during the holidays and year-round.

Pendant necklaces

What could be more romantic than giving a gift that sits near your loved one’s heart? Pendant necklaces can be simple and beautiful, and the best part is that pendants provide opportunities for customization, making them the ultimate thoughtful gift. Do you have children together? Put in their birthstones. Are you engaged or married? Go for an infinity symbol to signify your eternal love for each other. Whatever design you choose, it will reflect your knowledge of and love for the receiver of your gift.

Stackable rings

It’s no secret that multiple rings are in vogue, with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Rihanna, and Jennifer Garner opting for multiple delicate rings, according to Hello Magazine. Not only do stackable rings allow the wearer to mix and match favorite colors and designs like Pandora bracelets, they also are the perfect opportunity for you to have a ready-made gift for every occasion. Give a few for Christmas or Hanukkah, and buy a few to add to the stack for Valentine’s Day, a birthday, or any day you choose to celebrate. Your sweetheart will look stylish, and you’ll feel less stress about what to get for the next big event.

Hoop earrings

Hoops come in all sizes and, no matter the size, they never go out of style. Anyone can rock hoops, so choose the size and color your significant other will want to wear, and then give a gift that can be worn every day with any outfit. If you’re unsure of what hoop size will work, simply ask for help from an expert at the jewelry store, who will be up to date on trends.

Jewelry sets

The only thing better than one piece of jewelry is a whole set. No matter the occasion, giving a set is a win, as matching pieces look polished on the person wearing them. When you buy a necklace, earrings, rings, and a bracelet, you’re telling your loved one that they are the whole package. Give a reminder of how much you care with a customized jewelry set.

Whether your darling wants something simple, dazzling or a personalized one-of-a kind gift, you can find everything you need to meet your jewelry needs this holiday at Silver Spring Jewelry. Visit one of the locations in Silver Spring, Takoma Park, or White Oak to do your holiday shopping, and put a smile on your loved one’s face this season.