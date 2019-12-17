Merriweather Christmas at Hillwood draws inspiration from new biography

A Very Merriweather Christmas at Hillwood draws inspiration from the new biography Marjorie Merriweather Post: The Life Behind the Luxury, with resplendent Christmas trees and holiday décor throughout the estate.

This content is sponsored by Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens.

A Very Merriweather Christmas at Hillwood draws inspiration from the new biography Marjorie Merriweather Post: The Life Behind the Luxury, with resplendent Christmas trees and holiday décor throughout the estate.

Hands-on workshops, guided holiday tours, and the annual Russian Winter Festival add to the Christmas grandeur.

As we celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of the nineteenth amendment and the right to vote for American women, Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens celebrates one of the most interesting and influential women of the twentieth-century with the first illustrated biography of its founder. Marjorie Merriweather Post: The Life Behind the Luxury, written by Estella Chung, Hillwood’s director of collections, and published in partnership with D Giles, Ltd., offers a fresh and focused look at Post, going beyond the opulence to explore more deeply how her background and upbringing informed a life of generosity and service to others.

As owner of Postum Cereal Company, and later director of General Foods Corporation—one of few women to hold such a position—Post was a pioneer in a male-dominated world. The new biography, richly illustrated with many never before seen historical photographs, archival documents, and other ephemera reflecting an extraordinary life, features the inspirational story about a strong, independent woman who made opportunities for herself like few women of her time.

Christmas Trees on Display

The glamour and elegance of founder Marjorie Merriweather Post permeate the holiday décor that adorns the entire estate. While Post’s love of luxury embellishes the trimmings, it is her role as an elegant public figure, astute business executive, deeply caring and generous humanitarian, and committed philanthropist that characterize the Christmas trees, each drawing inspiration from a theme explored in the new book.

The mansion entry hall highlights Marjorie Post’s most important legacy: Hillwood, with its verdant gardens and sumptuous art collection. A florally festooned tree, featuring live orchids, Post’s favorite flower, along with greenery and roses, evokes the beauty of Hillwood’s landscaped gardens. An opulent tree celebrating Post’s love of family decorates the French drawing room. Post surrounded herself with framed pictures of her family, especially her three daughters, Adelaide, Eleanor, and Nedenia, as reflected in the tree’s central adornment of black and white photographs. Soft pinks, glittering gold, and sparkling diamonds complement the room. In the pavilion, Post’s generosity for the arts and education is on display. Her philanthropic support for causes such as the Washington Ballet and the National Symphony Orchestra are whimsically referenced in a tulle tree skirt and shining ornaments of musical instruments. A large tree in creams and golds inspired by Post’s acts of service to others completes the dining room. Knitted decorations created by Hillwood staff, who followed in Post’s footsteps as she knit socks for soldiers, are contrasted with ribbon ornaments that harken to awards Post received in acknowledgement of her “great selflessness.”

In the visitor center, bold black, white, and red greet guests upon arrival as a dramatic tree takes inspiration from the LIFE magazine covers on view in the special exhibition Mid-Century Master: The Photography of Alfred Eisenstaedt. Vintage cameras and mid-century-style ornaments add a unique flair.