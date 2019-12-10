10 Qualities of the “Perfect Gift” of Christmas

Amid the packed parking lots, long waits to checkout, cyber deals, and crowded post office lines, it is easy to forget how important it is to “Keep Christ in Christmas.”

This content is sponsored by the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.

by Ken Balbuena, Director of Pilgrimage and Visitor Services at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine

When your radio dial isn’t tuned to WTOP, it’s probably playing Christmas holiday music this time of year. You’re likely one in a sea of shoppers looking for the perfect present for that special someone or searching your tenth store for the trending (and almost certainly overpriced) toy that is sold out but expected to be on Santa’s delivery list. Perhaps online shopping has already fulfilled your Christmas duties from the comfort of your home or favorite coffee shop.

But amid the packed parking lots, long waits to checkout, cyber deals, and crowded post office lines, it is easy to forget how important it is to “Keep Christ in Christmas.”

The Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Northeast Washington, DC can help. Open 365 days a year – including Christmas – and with free admission, the shrine is a place of prayer, reflection, inspiration, and fellowship that can help you “remember what Christmas is all about” (to borrow a line from A Charlie Brown Christmas). The shrine is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Pope Saint John Paul II, the Polish pope who led the Catholic Church for more than 26 years. The shrine’s other purpose is to help others learn how to apply his teachings to their daily lives. This shrine hopes that every visitor experiences a personal encounter with Christ. The Saint John Paul II National Shrine is, itself, a gift to all people – Catholics and non-Catholics – in appreciation for all that Pope Saint John Paul II has done to shape the Catholic Church, inspire generations of people, and change the world. In that vein and in keeping Christ in Christmas, here are 10 ways that make visiting the Saint John Paul II the perfect gift at Christmas.

1. Place of Peace and Reflection

The shrine is a place of peace. With multiple liturgical spaces, an immersive exhibit, quiet locations throughout the building, and serene outdoor areas to experience God’s beauty in nature, the shrine has a variety of areas to meet your spiritual expectations.

2. Christmas Decorations with a Rare Artifact Display

Every year, the shrine’s public spaces are adorned with numerous traditional holiday symbols. Among them is a 12-foot grand Christmas tree bearing an Italian-made Nativity scene that is 16 inches in height and placed on a bed of actual hay. Artifact displays supplement the beautiful and fragrant decorations. These displays highlight rarely-seen artifacts from the shrine’s collection, including several personal gifts to Pope Saint John Paul II such as a Bible with a mother of pearl cover that was gifted to him by King Hussein of Jordan in 1987.

3. Daily Sacred Art Tours

The shrine offers sacred art tours of its floor-to-ceiling mosaics to groups who schedule pilgrimages in advance as well a daily public tour at 1 p.m. These tours are led by professionally-trained docents who help visitors interpret the extensive mosaic artwork and draw parallels to the key points of two of Pope Saint John Paul II’s writings, Redemptor Hominis and Rosarium Virginis Mariae.

4. A Gift of Love: The Life of Saint John Paul II

This 16,000 square-foot permanent exhibit contains moving videos, dynamic interactive displays, and hundreds of personal artifacts of Pope Saint John Paul II. The exhibit is a testament to the great legacy of an influential religious and historical figure whose teachings have changed the world.

5. Gift Shop

The shrine’s gift shop includes religious articles such as rosaries, crucifixes, icons, and other spiritual tools to deepen your prayer life. There is a selection of more than 200 books and media, apparel, and a popular children’s section. Several items are also exclusive to the shrine with special seasonal items can make the perfect Christmas gift. As a bonus, anyone who mentions this WTOP article will receive a 15% discount off all purchases through January 6, 2020.

6. Special Events for the Christmas Season and Beyond

What also makes the shrine appealing to families, men, and women of all ages is the active pastoral programs that foster the spirituality of Catholics within the region. These programs include regular events that help attendees learn how to apply Pope Saint John Paul II’s teachings to their daily lives. The events aid their respective audiences with developing a sense of inner peace that motivates them to be better Catholics, husbands, wives, parents, and global citizens. Special Christmas events include the Visit of Saint Nicholas, a Marian Festival of Lights, a Mass honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, and a Lessons and Carols. A full list of upcoming activities can be found on the shrine’s website as well as on social media.

7. Priests and Religious Sisters

The shrine has a full-time chaplain and other priests on-site every day of the week to celebrate Mass and hear confessions and to answer your questions about the Catholic faith. The shrine is also blessed with the presence of the Sisters of the Congregation of Our Lady of Mercy. This is the same order as St. Faustina who received the message of Divine Mercy. The Sisters lead the Divine Mercy Chaplet prayer at 3 p.m. every day and are available to give spiritual talks to groups or have one-on-one conversations with visitors.

8. Two National Shrines

The Saint John Paul II National Shrine is located only half a mile down the road from the largest Catholic Church in North America and one of the ten largest churches in the world, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. This offers visitors the rare chances to see two national shrines that are walking distance from one another. The Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America is also a short driving distance away.

9. A First-Class Relic of Saint John Paul II

The shrine has an extremely rare first-class relic available for veneration: A vial of Pope Saint John Paul II’s blood. From the earliest times, Christians have honored the relics – the physical remains and personal effects – of early Christians who were martyred or lived especially holy lives. Relics serve as a reminder for Catholics to imitate saintly lives and to persevere in their Christian witness to the Gospel.

10. Extended Christmas Season

While the commercialized Christmas season ends on December 25th, the liturgical Christmas season lasts into January where it concludes with the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. This means you can celebrate Christmas at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine even after all the presents have been opened and the decorations have been stored away.

The Saint John Paul II National Shrine is opened daily from 10 a.m. – 5.pm. Admission is free, and all are welcome. The exhibit and gift shop will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day but open otherwise. Please, come join the shrine this Christmas season to experience a personal encounter with the Living Christ!