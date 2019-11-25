How to graduate debt-free in D.C.

BAU is offering a 70% tuition scholarship to all residents through its new Debt-Free D.C. scholarship initiative.

Most college students graduate in debt.

In fact, 70% of college students in the country graduate with a significant amount of debt, according to CNBC. It’s the worst in Washington, D.C., which is No. 1 in the country for average student loan debt and where almost 10% of loan holders have debt in the six figures, according to LendingTree.

These are sobering facts for teens and their parents trying to decide if college is the right path to take, or for people who want to advance in their careers but aren’t sure that a degree is worth it.

Is a degree worth it?

While some have questioned whether college graduates really earn more money than those who don’t attend or graduate, research continually shows degrees are advantageous to salary.

“The evidence that a college degree significantly improves one’s employment prospects and earnings potential is overwhelming,” the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities says. “Bachelor’s degree holders are half as likely to be unemployed as their peers who only have a high school degree and they make $1 million in additional earnings on average over their lifetime.”

Unfortunately, starting college may not lead to that pay bump because, according to LendingTree, 21 percent of people in the U.S. drop out before graduating and are left to pay for a degree they did not earn.

So, how can anyone considering college graduate without crushing debt?

A new kind of university

A university that offers education to everyone who wants to learn has become a necessity. Instead of focusing on an elite group, modern universities have realized the need to serve a wide population.

In the Washington, D.C. area, for example, Bay Atlantic University has emerged as a school that believes in high-quality education that is affordable. It has taken a leading role in being part of the solution to debt-free education.

That’s why BAU is offering a 70% tuition scholarship to all residents through its new Debt-Free D.C. scholarship initiative. By giving this scholarship to every local who is admitted to the school, BAU says it hopes to “reduce the burden of student loans, thus making the remaining tuition affordable, and eliminating the student’s need to apply for financial assistance.”

To be eligible, you must meet the following criteria:

Have a valid Washington, D.C. license or identification card (U.S. citizens or permanent residents only)

Have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5 for undergraduate applications and 2.7 for graduate applicants

Write an essay on this topic: Graduating debt-free may seem like a dream. However, D.C. has witnessed dreams come true throughout its history. Upon receiving this scholarship opportunity, describe a dream you wish to achieve and how you will help others in your community to achieve their dreams as well.

Learn more and apply at bau.edu/scholarships/debtfreedc.

About Bay Atlantic University

As a young, non-profit university, Bay Atlantic University has provided more than $3.3 million in tuition scholarships to domestic students since its establishment in 2014. Including international students, its scholarships amounted to $5.5 million in the 2018 academic year. The university’s aim is to offer more opportunities to locals with the help of the new Debt-Free D.C. scholarship initiative.

BAU’s goal is to invest in every student and assure quality of learning. It does not invest in huge campuses, rather using resources to attract the best professionals to teach, to offer more scholarships to prospective students, and to make higher education affordable.

Learn more about BAU and its Debt-Free D.C. scholarship initiative at bau.edu.