Go Back to School with the GI Bill

Going back to school may seem like a scary experience but guaranteed, it won’t be scarier than a drill sergeant on your first day in the military. If you are transitioning from military to civilian life, you may be wondering what’s out there for you. Where do you fit in?

This content is sponsored by Excelsior College

Going back to school may seem like a scary experience but guaranteed, it won’t be scarier than a drill sergeant on your first day in the military. If you are transitioning from military to civilian life, you may be wondering what’s out there for you. Where do you fit in?

But the real question is how do you stand out? Maybe it’s time you showcase your talents. An education can give you unlimited opportunities to pursue a new career.

At Excelsior College, we want you to realize your dreams and we help you every step of the way. Once you’re ready, we get to work gathering your information for you and apply credits you’ve earned just by being in the service, toward your degree. To find out how many credits you have earned, call for a free credit evaluation at 844-843-9299. You can also visit Excelsior’s website here.

Many service members don’t realize how beneficial the GI Bill is and leave the military without understanding their real value in the civilian workforce. Your skill sets are valuable, and employers actively seek veterans because they can learn new skills and concepts and apply them under real-world pressure.

Preparation for Your Education

Your ability and skills, coupled with education, will give you an advantage over most applicants. You already practice what employers look for in an employee. For example, veterans have a demonstrated ability to lead by example, work within a team, perform under pressure, and respect policy and procedure.

Knowing what you have to offer can help you determine what type of career you want outside of the military, and college can help you secure your place in that industry. You earned money toward an education so you should put it to good use and get your degree.

“I did use my GI Bill to return to school. As I recall, the process was fairly simple. I filled out a form on the VA website and designated Excelsior College as my school for GI Bill purposes. After that, I don’t remember having to do much else. The school was paid automatically, and I received my monthly stipend for housing and my annual stipend for books. Too easy!” – Eric Potvin, Veteran, BS in National Security, 2018

Eric Potvin’s veteran counselor recommended the Bachelor of Science in National Security because it aligned with his military experience and career goals. Eric successfully completed the program in 2018 and is now working as the principal instructor for Raytheon, a U.S. defense contractor and industrial corporation.

The GI Bill is a Department of Veterans Affairs education benefit earned by people like you who have served active duty, reserve, and National Guard duties. The goal of this benefit is to help servicemembers and veterans cover the costs associated with getting an education.

Excelsior College

Excelsior College, a not-for-profit, regionally accredited online institution, offers more than 40 programs in associate, bachelor’s, and master’s level, helping almost 200,000 students earn their degrees.. Excelsior’s dedicated center for active military, veteran, and spouses or family members can help you make the most of your education benefits without the headache of complicated paperwork.

You can apply any credits earned through military training and experience, CLEP and DSST exams, and courses from other accredited colleges and universities, toward your degree program, which allows you to complete your degree sooner.

Founded in 1971, Excelsior has 50 years of experience working with military personnel and has helped over 72,000 military service members and veterans earn a degree and achieve their educational objectives. Their dedicated veteran admissions counselors work with veterans every day and are available to answer any questions you may have about benefits and resources. They help you navigate through the legislation and make it easy to apply your GI Bill and other educational benefits toward your degree.

GI Bill Overview

The GI Bill has been helping millions of veterans pay for college, graduate school, and training programs since 1944. Under this bill, qualifying veterans—along with their family members—can get money to cover some or all of the costs for school.

If you were awarded Post-9/11 Bill education benefits, you can review how much of your benefits you’ve used by reviewing the GI Bill of Benefits. If you have unused Post-9/11 benefits, you may also transfer them to your spouse or dependent children.

The GI Bill has additional benefit options like:

The Tuition Assistance Top-Up – A program that may cover the cost if your college tuition costs more than what’s covered by the GI Bill.

The $600 Buy-Up – A program that allows you to get more money each month through your GI monthly payments.

Tutorial Assistance – If you are struggling with your coursework and are using VA benefits, you may qualify for help paying for a tutor.

Other benefit programs include the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty, Montgomery GI Bill Select Reserve, Reserve Educational Assistance Program, Survivors and Dependent Assistance, and Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment.

You may qualify for more than one of these benefits. The faculty and staff at Excelsior College specialize in optimizing your benefits, so you can pursue your dream—whatever it may be.

You’re never too old, and it’s never too late to get an education. Excelsior College makes it easy for you to jump right in. Its support system and resources give you everything you need to succeed.