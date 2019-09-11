Natural gas delivers reliable, affordable energy and a pathway towards lower emissions

Throughout our daily lives, we have come to expect that when we switch on the light, turn on the stove or run the bath, it will just work. The energy we need is always there. And most of us do not think much about where it comes from or how it gets there.

This content is sponsored by American Gas Association

Your utility company is working to deliver that energy safely, reliably and at an affordable price. They are also looking to make energy production and delivery safer for the environment. That effort means using more natural gas in addition to renewable sources of energy. And it’s working. In 2018, emissions from electricity generation in the United States continued to decline thanks to the use of more natural gas and renewables and the retirement of electric generation plants that burn coal. Emissions from each home have been cut in half during the past 45 years, and utilities help customers install tighter-fitting windows and doors, better insulation, and increasingly more efficient appliances. This is a pathway towards greater emissions reductions.

And that can continue for many decades to come.

This week the Potential Gas Committee (PGC) from the Colorado School of Mines released a report that says that the United States has 3,374 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas. The PGC completes this report every two years. This is 20 percent more than their findings in 2017 and the highest level ever in the 54-year history of the organization.

This domestic supply of natural gas also means low and stable prices that Americans are seeing in their monthly bills. Households that use natural gas for heating, cooking and clothes drying save $874 per year compared to homes using electricity for those appliances. Businesses have saved $105 billion since 2009 because of low natural gas prices. Abundant, affordable natural gas has also spurred a renaissance in U.S. manufacturing, which has resulted in an extra $1,337 for the average American family.

There is a lot more we are doing to reduce emissions and enhance the safety and reliability of the energy you need to fuel your life. We are capturing methane (the main component of natural gas) from farms and feeding into our pipeline network. Natural gas fuel cells and combined heat and power units are delivering more efficient energy and helping buildings remain energy independent during natural disasters. These innovative technologies being employed and explored across the industry will continue to reduce emissions while meeting growing energy needs, giving customers more choices and improving affordability, reliability and comfort.

Americans expect reliable energy to keep their businesses and lives moving…not during moments dictated by the weather, but all the time. This is what natural gas provides. Safe, reliable energy to fuel everything from our favorite neighborhood restaurants to the critical needs of hospitals and schools across the country. The announcement by the Potential Gas Committee underscores that our plentiful domestic supply will help us continue to deliver on these expectations both today and well into the future.