7 ways you can make an impact this Car Free Day

Every year people are encouraged to take part in Car Free Days by going “car free” or “car lite” for one day or every day from Saturday September 21st thru Monday September 23rd. Any effort to skip taking your car is an effort that supports having less traffic and cleaner air!

Car Free Day is open to everyone in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area. To participate, just fill out the pledge form at carfreemetrodc.org , then go car free or car-lite. You’ll be entered into a free raffle to win some great prizes.

Did you know that Car Free Day includes celebrations in 46 countries and over 2,000 cities? Here are 7 ways you can join in on the fun!