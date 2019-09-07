Home » Sponsored Content » 7 ways you can…

7 ways you can make an impact this Car Free Day

Council of Governments- Car Free Day

September 9, 2019, 10:39 AM

This content is sponsored by Car Free Day

Every year people are encouraged to take part in Car Free Days by going “car free” or “car lite” for one day or every day from Saturday September 21st thru Monday September 23rd. Any effort to skip taking your car is an effort that supports having less traffic and cleaner air!

Car Free Day is open to everyone in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area. To participate, just fill out the pledge form at carfreemetrodc.org, then go car free or car-lite. You’ll be entered into a free raffle to win some great prizes.

Did you know that Car Free Day includes celebrations in 46 countries and over 2,000 cities? Here are 7 ways you can join in on the fun!

Telework Available technology allows employees to perform work outside the traditional workplace. Ask your supervisor if you can telework from home or from a Co-Working or Telework Center. Continue the car free day by having a date night at home with a movie, shopping online, or cooking at home instead of going out to a restaurant.
Bicycling Bicycling is a healthy, quiet, clean, economical, and fun way to get to where you need to go. Thousands of DC area residents, employees, and students bicycle every day for work & play.
Rail/Train Plan a day trip to see a show, go to a museum, or visit the zoo by taking public transportation. Get around the region on rails via Metro or the commuter trains, MARC or VRE.
Walking Walking is a great way to go — burn calories instead of burning gas! Participate in a Walking or Segway Tour of the Monuments in Washington DC.
Carpooling/Vanpooling Go “car-lite” by joining a carpool or vanpool for Car Free Day! Visit commuterconnections.org to find carpool partners for commuting or for special events, or to join an existing vanpool.
Bus Travel around the District, northern Virginia and suburban Maryland without the hassles of traffic, parking or the expense of gas. Options include Metrobus plus local bus systems.
incenTrip You can earn points by using the mobile app during your commute. Your points can then be redeemed for cash incentives through Commuter Connections. incenTrip also suggests the best times to travel considering the traffic along your route. Register at commuterconnections.org and download the app to get started!
