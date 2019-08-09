Natural Gas Home Products Roundup

Homeowners looking for a little eco-friendly boost will find a great selection of new natural gas products for the home. Here are a few of the best and brightest to get a jump on your energy-saving goals.

This content is sponsored by Washington Gas

By Katherine Gustafson

GE Monogram Gas Cooktop

The new 30- or 36-inch Monogram brand cooktop from GE is a beautiful and practical option for gas cooking. Its five burners with linear grates are accented with brass and controlled by stainless brushed knobs sealed with sapphire glass. An LED light indicator and LED timer (on the 36-inch model) enhance the unit’s functionality, and the option for users to monitor the cooktop via smartphone makes this model truly contemporary and homeowner-friendly.

Samsung Chef Collection 30” Gas Pro-Range

This new offering from Samsung is a cook’s dream: The five-burner gas cooktop features LED-illuminated knobs and a 22K dual-power burner for powerful or sensitive cooking. The range can be monitored via smartphone, and the Bluetooth-enabled compatible ventilation hood turns on when the range starts up. The unit’s electric oven is large (5.8 cubic feet) and has dual convection with twin fans to ensure even cooking.

Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas Grill

Weber is out with a new line of gas grills—the Spirit II series, which builds on its popular Spirit line. The Spirit II E-31 sports three burners, cast-iron cooking grates with porcelain enamel, and two side racks. The left rack folds down to help fit the grill into any cozy outdoor space, and the open rack design underneath provides extra storage. Like all the Spirit II grills, this model work with Weber’s iGrill 3 app-controlled thermometer (sold separately).

Rheem Performance Tankless Gas Water Heater with Recirculation

This new water heater from Rheem offers the ultimate: continuous hot water, no waiting. The compact design and venting options help this unit fit almost anywhere. With the ability to provide up to 11 gallons per minute (GPM) and a high-efficiency Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of 0.94, this heater further cements Rheem’s reputation as a favorite of plumbers and builders.

Rheem Prestige Series Modulating Upflow Gas Furnace

Part of Rheem’s Prestige Series family of furnaces, this new home heating option is designed for reliability and comfort, with built-in service and safety features, a specialized ignition system, and smartphone-connected service alerts. The Environmental Protection Agency has given this entire series its “ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient” rating, in both 2016 and 2017, due to an energy-efficiency ranking at the height of the industry (98%+ AFUE).

Samsung FlexDry Gas Dryer

The two-in-one Samsung FlexDry dryer has separate compartments for everyday garments and delicates, allowing users to dry in multiple modes at once. The large, 7.5 cubic foot bottom drum can handle a sizeable load while the smaller, upper compartment treats delicates gently. The smartphone-enabled device can be monitored from afar, and the unit’s ENERGY STAR certification indicates that this is one of the highest efficiency dryers on the market.

Products for an Energy-efficient Home

Energy-efficiency is a hot ticket in home appointments these days. Here are a few excellent items to look out for.

Kohler Awaken Rainhead Showerhead

This beautiful new showerhead option from the venerable bathroom-fittings company mimics a warm summer rain shower. The 10″ round head with full-coverage spray has a 2.0 gallons-per-minute flow rate that complies with the EPA’s WaterSense certification.

Nest Thermostat E

The new thermostat from Nest is an entirely redesigned version of the smart thermostat that popularized this innovative company among energy-conscious homeowners. The display is now attractively frosted, and the device comes with a pre-set schedule to ease set-up.

iDevices Switch

This Wi-Fi-enabled smart plug allows you to save energy by setting charging schedules for your electronics or remotely cutting power to devices you’ve forgotten to unplug. You can turn on or off multiple devices with a single command on the iDevices Connected app.

Haiku L Ceiling Fan

Not only can you control this slim and modern-looking fan using your phone, but you can command it on and off through Amazon’s voice-controlled Alexa device. It exceeds ENERGY STAR efficiency requirements several times over, providing extremely eco-friendly cooling.