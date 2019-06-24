Savor a Taste of Western Loudoun at the Purcellville Wine and Food Festival

Enjoy good food, great wine and even better company at the Purcellville Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, July 13 in historic Dillon’s Woods at the Fireman’s Field Complex. Local wineries and vineyards will be sampling a wide array of varietals helping you taste and learn about each one.

This content is sponsored by Purcellville Wine and Food Festival

Enjoy good food, great wine and even better company at the Purcellville Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, July 13 in historic Dillon’s Woods at the Fireman’s Field Complex. Local wineries and vineyards will be sampling a wide array of varietals helping you taste and learn about each one. Bring your family and friends to enjoy the beautiful outdoors and all that this event has to offer. There will be artisans, wineries, food, beer, artist demonstrations in Arts in the Garden, and live music.

General admission tickets to the Purcellville Wine and Food Festival include a souvenir glass and two tasting tickets. Through June 30, you can purchase general admission tickets at an early bird special for $20; starting July 1, the general admission ticket price will be $30. Tickets for designated drivers and those under 21 are $5. You may also purchase a VIP table for $250 which includes a table for six, three bottles of local wine, six souvenir glasses, 12 tasting tickets, and early entry to the festival. Purchase tickets or a VIP table, and get more information online at www.PurcellvilleWineAndFood.com. Make your visit a weekend and stay local!

The Purcellville Wine and Food Festival is hosted by the Town of Purcellville and sponsored by Allstate–Sengpiehl Insurance Group, Browning Equipment, Comfort Suites Leesburg, Dental Smiles, Harris Teeter, Loudoun Cares, Valley Energy, Visit Loudoun, and Visit Loudoun’s Summer of Love.

The Purcellville Wine and Food Festival is part of Visit Loudoun’s Summer of Love tour. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Virginia Tourism’s “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, Loudoun will be home to more than a dozen events and festivals between June and August that are inspired by the people, events, music and iconic moments of 1969. A vintage VW tour bus will travel to activities county-wide including concerts, food and wine festivals, farm experiences, movie nights, and release parties for the new 50 Years of Love branded wine and beer. Visit the VW bus at every stop for special giveaways and photo opportunities. For a full list of details, visit www.VisitLoudoun.org/summeroflove.