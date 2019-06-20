Get some relaxation in at Live! Casino & Hotel

Summer is here and it’s time for some relaxation. There’s no better place to do that then Live! Casino.

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

It’s easy to forget to take care of yourself when caring for others, and the self-care trend can be difficult to implement and maintain. For many, the “lazy days of summer” are full of busy schedules and family commitments.

Consider massage therapy as way to lower stress, anxiety and muscle pain. If you’re not sure what type of massage is best for you, or just want to incorporate a little self-care into your schedule, the Live! Spa at Live! Casino Hotel has options with special pricing.

You can enjoy a 50 minute signature massage or 50 minute customized phyto-organic facial for only $99 Monday thru Thursday and $119 Friday-Sunday.

If you would like to combine the two, you can do that too! Offers are valid thru July 31st and each spa experience includes a complimentary return day pass for locker rooms and steam rooms. Plus $20 off key card insert for a return visit.

Also thru July 31st, Live! Offers a number of Salon Specials. For $45 you can get a Live! Luxe Gel Manicure and for $55 treat yourself to a Live! Luxe Pedicure with Paraffin Treatment.

Make sure you get to Live! Casino Hotel and take advantage of these great Spa and Salon specials to pamper yourself this summer.

For more information and to make reservations, call 443-620-5493 or email SpaReservations@livech.com