Celebrate Dad at Live! Casino & Hotel

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and there’s no better place to celebrate than at Live! Casino and Hotel for the Blues, Brews and BBQ brunch June 16th!

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and there’s no better place to celebrate than at Live! Casino and Hotel for the Blues, Brews and BBQ brunch June 16th!

This brunch will feature Mid-Atlantic region “Best Blues Band” Kelly Bell Band, beer tastings and a variety of seafood options, a carving station and omelets made to order.

To sweeten your experience, each guest will receive $10 in Free Slot Play at check-in. Must be 21 or older and a Live! Reward member. Limit of 1 Free Slot Play voucher per guest.

Hurry, space is limited! For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.livecasinohotel.com/events/fathers-day-brunch-buffet-featuring-kelly-bell-band.