WTOP joins forces with Commuter Connections & Metro to inform on platform closures

May 17, 2019 11:35 am 05/17/2019 11:35am
This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections

WTOP, along with Commuter Connections and other area transit organizations, visited the Van Dorn Street Metro station on May 14 to make sure everyone is informed of the upcoming platform closures on the Blue & Yellow lines south of Reagan National Airport starting May 25.  Didn’t catch us there?  Still need information? No problem!  Check out the event information and pictures here. Or, explore your alternatives and workarounds at Commuter Connections at https://www.commuterconnections.org/metro-station-shutdown/.

