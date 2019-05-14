Starting to plan a summer vacation? Think no further then Live! Casino and Hotel

Summer is approaching and you are trying to figure out what to do for a vacation, right? The answer is right in front of you and you don’t even have to travel! Book a staycation at Live! Casino and Hotel. There is plenty to do for everyone.

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

You can escape to Live! and experience a Couples Romance Package and a Mini Spa Package that will have you not wanting to leave. A unique spa with exclusive revitalizing treatments, Live! Spa offers customizable experiences with powerful results. The Live! Mini Spa Package includes overnight accommodations at Live! Hotel and a $150 Spa and Salon Credit. You can’t beat that.

If you want to take it up a notch, celebrate a special evening with your special someone at Live! Casino and Hotel with the Couples Romance Package. Surprise your loved one with dinner-for-two at any of the Live! restaurants with a $100 dining credit. You can also savor every minute together with champagne and chocolate strawberries for two.

So, when thinking about summer vacation, look no further than Live! Casino & Hotel.

For more details, visit www.livecasinohotel.com