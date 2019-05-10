Looking to improve your health? Bike to work for a fun, healthy commute

With work and family schedules and commitments, it’s difficult for adults to get the 30 minutes of daily aerobic exercise recommended for good health. Biking to work is one way to get in your exercise minutes without having to set aside additional time to exercise.

This content is sponsored by Montgomery County Department of Transportation

Join Thousands Of Bicyclists On May 17th For the 19th annual Bike To Work Day

Thousands of bicyclists are expected to put on their helmets and hit D.C., MD and VA streets on May 17th for the 19th annual Bike to Work Day. Riding a bike to work is both physically and mentally healthy and good for the environment.

The event aims to draw attention to a clean, healthy and fun way to get to work. Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation is hosting six of the 16 pit stops throughout the County. Registered bicyclists can stop by to pick up T-shirts, refreshments, special prizes and enter for a chance to win a new bicycle! One bicycle will be raffled off at each County-sponsored pit stop. Click here for locations and times.

Adding to the options in Montgomery County, Capital Bikeshare bikes are available in many areas. They can be used to ride to a Bike to Work Day pit stop, after which riders can either continue their bike ride or hop on a bus or Metro.

All Montgomery County-sponsored pit stops are transit-accessible, so cyclists can end their ride at the pit stop and continue on either Metrorail or bus. All Ride On and Metrobuses have bike racks – and Metrorail now permits bikes on-board at any time! A combo-commute of biking and transiting is a great way to go farther.

Biking to work is growing throughout the country. The number of people riding to work has increased in the greater Washington, DC area over the past several years. It’s no surprise considering all of the benefits, including overall better health and a big plus for the environment.

Bicycling is a great low-impact form of aerobic exercise, which will provide large health benefits. Sitting in traffic on your way to and from work every day is not very fun and it is not very good for you either.

However, starting and finishing your day on a bike can break up a sedentary routine, make it easier to stay active and improve your overall health.

Commuters who bike to work have a lower risk of serious disease and a longer life expectancy, according to research reported in the Harvard Health Blog. Bicyclist commuters have a 41 percent lower risk of dying from all causes – including cardiovascular disease and cancer – than people who drive. Among the mental benefits, regular physical exercise is associated with boosting your mood, as well as helping to manage and treat anxiety and depression.

Biking to work is great for the environment, too. Making a change to a greener commute will decrease your carbon footprint and help make the environment healthier and cleaner for everyone.

Be one of the first 20,000 to register and attend this FREE event, then bike to one of the 16 pit stops in Montgomery County to receive a free t-shirt and refreshments. Plus – you will be entered into a raffle for a new bicycle! You can sign up here: www.biketoworkmetrodc.org.