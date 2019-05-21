Listen to live music with the Air Force Band’s 2019 Summer Concert Series

The United States Air Force Band is excited to announce the dates for their 2019 Summer Concert Series. Throughout the months of June, July and August, the Air Force Band's various performing ensembles present free, outdoor concerts at historic venues around our nation's capital.

Here’s where you can find the concerts within the Washington, DC area:

U.S. Capitol, West Side

Tuesdays at 8 p.m., beginning June 4th

Tourists and locals alike can partake in concerts on the west side of The U.S. Capitol. Enjoy views of the Washington Monument as the sun goes down and the music lights up. On-street parking is available after 6:30 p.m. The closest Metro stops are Capitol South and Federal Center SW.

Air Force Memorial

Fridays at 7:30 p.m., beginning May 31st

The Air Force Memorial honors the men and women of the United States Air Force, and the Band is excited to pay tribute to all of our nation’s veterans there again this season. For directions and parking, or to learn more about the memorial, please visit: https://www.afdw.af.mil/afmemorial/.

National Harbor

Saturdays at 7 p.m., beginning June 1st

While you are enjoying dining and shopping at the National Harbor, you can close our the evening with a “Salute the Sunset Military Concert Series” performance at Plaza Stage near the base of the Capital Ferris Wheel. For directions and more: https://www.nationalharbor.com/salutethesunset/.

As always, the pinnacle of the Air Force Band’s Summer Concert Series is their Independence Day Concert. This year the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants will perform a “Star-Spangled Spectacular!” on July 4th at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, at 8 p.m.

Additionally, there are 20-minute concerts at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on various dates throughout the summer. These are perfect for catching a little entertainment on your lunch break! These “Museum Shows” typically begin on the hour, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please check our events calendar for specific dates, performers and locations and for additional concerts which occur throughout the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area.

One last, but important, note: outdoor concerts are subject to weather cancellation. For up-to-the-minute information, call (703) 829-5483, watch the Band’s Facebook feed or visit the Band’s homepage at www.usafband.af.mil.