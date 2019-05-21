202

Enjoy a bachelorette party weekend with the Chippendales at Live! Casino and Hotel

This content is sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel

Looking for an incredible getaway with friends?

Look no further than your own backyard!  Live! Casino and Hotel is the perfect destination for a weekend of fun.

Plan your stay and treat yourself to pure bliss and pampering at the Live! Spa followed up with culinary delights from an array of delectable dining options.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of teasing and sexy men at the 2019 Chippendales “Let’s Misbehave Tour” on Friday, July 12th or Saturday, July 13th.  Voted Vegas’ #1 male revue and best bachelorette party, Chippendales is your ideal destination for an unforgettable night out with your crew.  The show, revamped annually, is a high energy, sexually charged, up close and personal experience that will leave you screaming for more.

Tickets start at just $30 and you receive $10 free slot play with each purchased ticket! Seize each moment and plan your fun weekend at Live! Casino and Hotel today by choosing from one of the fun packages below.

Girlfriends’ Getaway – Show & Slumber Package
Dinin’ Divas – Show & Dinner Package
Glitz & Glam – Show & Spa Package
All That Bachelorette – Show, Dinner, Hotel & Spa Package

This event is 18 and over and tickets can be purchased HERE.

