Community Spotlight: Martha’s Table celebrates 1 year since big move to Southeast DC

This summer, Martha’s Table will celebrate its first full year in its new headquarters, located in the Fort Stanton neighborhood of Ward 8, one of the city’s poorest areas. It took several years of planning and construction to build the multimillion-dollar, 40,000 square-foot facility that offers early education, food access and community support services.

This content is sponsored by United Bank

When Martha’s Table opened its doors on the corner of 14th and W Streets NW nearly 40 years ago, it did so to serve some of the city’s most at-risk and underserved populations. But over the years, the neighborhood changed dramatically. Now, pricey apartment buildings sit on once vacant lots, and trendy restaurants reside in formerly boarded up buildings.

And all that redevelopment is the driving reason behind the nonprofit’s recent relocation to Southeast D.C. — “To ensure that everyone in the District has access to high-quality early learning, health and wellness, and family support,” said Felicia Jones, senior director of parent initiatives at Martha’s Table.

This summer, Martha’s Table will celebrate its first full year in its new headquarters, located in the Fort Stanton neighborhood of Ward 8, one of the city’s poorest areas. It took several years of planning and construction to build the multimillion-dollar, 40,000 square-foot facility that offers early education, food access and community support services.

A major feature of the new headquarters — which was built in collaboration with Horning Family Foundation, Horning Brothers and Community of Hope — is a central gathering space for the community, where the nonprofit hosts neighborhood dinners, free food markets and Friday-night activities, including karaoke, games and live music.

Jones said this “hub” allows “the community to come in and own the space.”

“So it doesn’t feel like Martha’s Table’s space, it feels like the community’s space,” she said.

Since the move, Jones said enrollment in the education programs has grown by word of mouth, and so has participation in the nonprofit’s no-cost healthy foods markets.

“The people accessing the market has literally grown by leaps and bounds each month,” she said.

Martha’s Table has several new neighborhood partnerships, including one with the Anacostia Community Museum, which hosts gardening seminars for the community.

“We know that the neighborhood that a child grows up in matters, and it is a critical determinant of their access to resources and social supports,” Jones said.

Martha’s Table is always looking for volunteers to help with the services offered at its new Southeast headquarters, as well as its two satellite locations, Jones said. More information is available on the nonprofit’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.