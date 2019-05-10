On Friday, May 17, 2019 Commuter Connections and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association invite you to celebrate bicycling as a clean, fun, and healthy way to get to work. A recent study found that people who biked to work were happier than people who drove to work everyday. Being happier is just of the many benefits you can get from biking to work. Here is a list of the top 10 benefits of biking to work.

This content is sponsored by Commuter Connections- Bike to Work Day

On Friday, May 17, 2019, Commuter Connections and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association invite you to celebrate bicycling as a clean, fun, and healthy way to get to work. The first 20,000 who register and attend this free event get a t-shirt and a chance at great prizes, like a new bike! Join the fun with free snacks, drinks, and giveaways at over 100 pit stops in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Register for free at biketoworkmetrodc.org.

A recent study found that people who biked to work were happier than people who drove to work every day. Being happier is just of the many benefits you can gain from biking to work. Here is a list of the top 10 benefits of biking to work.