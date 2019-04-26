What are the benefits of working for Steamfitter?

This content is sponsored by Steamfitters If a desk job doesn’t appeal to you….. If you want to have something to show for the hard work you do…. If you want to learn the skills…

This content is sponsored by Steamfitters

If a desk job doesn’t appeal to you…..

If you want to have something to show for the hard work you do….

If you want to learn the skills that will pay you serious money and benefits…..

Then you might belong in today’s high tech, high sweat, high reward pipefitting, welding, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration industry.

What is a Steamfitter?

A Steamfitter is a person who fabricates, installs and services piping systems.

Steamfitters work on different types of piping systems – Residential, Commercial and Industrial.

Residential systems are in your house or apartment. Commercial systems are heating, air conditioning and refrigeration. Industrial systems are the construction of piping systems for electrical power generators, wastewater treatment, solid waste disposal and industrial manufacturing process.

What is the Steamfitter Apprentice Program?

The Apprenticeship program is a five year training program. Apprentices are assigned to a union contractor and work on assigned work sites, generally forty hours per week, depending on the job conditions and the economy.

The apprentice is required to attend related training classes on Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Additional classes will be mandatory for first and second year apprentices on Saturdays as early as September and going through April.

The apprentice is paid for hours worked on the job site but is not paid for attending related training classes. Accepted applicants will serve a one year probation period. The probationary apprentice who successfully completes the probationary period by meeting all obligations at assigned employment, in related training class and to the Local Union, will be initiated into the Local Union.

Our apprentices are required to follow the UA Standards of Excellence. Our apprenticeship program has a strict attendance policy. Excessive absences could result in postponement of both monetary and academic advancement or possible termination from the program. In order to advance to the next level of training, the apprentice must successfully complete each class and maintain acceptable job site performance evaluations.

What Does The Apprentice Program Cost?

Apprentices are not charged tuition! The Heating, Piping and Refrigeration Training Fund covers the cost of an education worth over $30,000. All members, through their benefits package, pay into the Training Fund to help facilitate the continuation of a skilled union trade.

The only cost to the apprentice is the cost of text books, school supplies and certification fees which is typically less than $400 per year. You will be required to provide your own reliable transportation to work and school.

What are the Union Member Fees?

The Union Initiation Fee for apprentices is $500.00 paid annually in installments of $100.00.

Union dues are to be paid monthly in full to the Steamfitters Local 602 Union Hall. Please contact the Union Hall for the most current rates.

What Are Some of the Benefits?

Medical Plan

Medical coverage begins the first day of the next month after the apprentice accumulates 1,000 hours working under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Coverage includes the apprentice and dependents as defined in the plan. Medical, hospital, dental and prescription benefits are included.

Pension Plan

Pension payments are made to the Heating, Piping and Refrigeration Pension Fund. There is a five (5) year time period of payments (as defined in the plan) required to be vested in the pension plan. The pension benefit is dependent upon length of time of participation and the age of the recipient. The individual that participates in the plan for the duration of his/her career will receive a reasonable return.

Retirement Savings Fund

Retirement savings payments are made to the Steamfitters Local 602 Retirement Savings Fund. Employers agree to make contributions to the Steamfitters Local 602 Retirement Savings Fund for all hours worked by all employees whose wages are covered by the Collective Bargaining Agreement beginning on the first day of the start of the third year of apprenticeship.

What is Steamfitters Local 602’s Territorial Jurisdiction?

The territorial jurisdiction covered by Steamfitters Local 602 includes: the District of Columbia; Counties of Montgomery, Prince Georges, Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert and parts of Anne Arundel and Howard, all in the State of Maryland; and the Counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier, Clarke, King George, parts of Stafford, Warren, Frederick, Westmoreland and Spotsylvania, and the Cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax City, Winchester and Fredericksburg, all in the State of Virginia. You may be required to travel to and work in any of these jurisdictions

What Else?

Accepted apprentices, in addition to the benefits described above have the advantage of Collective Bargaining to maintain wages, working conditions and continuing education. Union membership offers social activities, lasting friendships and encourages civic involvement to improve your community and living environment.

Success in the program depends on your effort, attitude, dependability and initiative. The trade offers numerous options as you progress in your career.