What are the advantages of hosting an au pair?

From Fraulein Maria to Mary Poppins to Nanny McPhee, there’s just something about live-in help – especially when you’re stretched too thin. And if you are, you’re not alone. When you need capable, reliable childcare, there are several reasons to consider hosting an au pair.

This content is sponsored by Go Au Pair

More than 96% of the nation’s families with children have at least one working parent, while 61% have two working parents, according to a 2016 report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Minimize the morning panic

If a daycare drop is part of your morning routine, you know how rushed the early hours can feel. From bathing kids to serving breakfast, making lunches, preparing bottles, packing bags, loading car seats and, of course, getting yourself ready for the day, it’s easy to feel like you’ve run a marathon before you sit down to your first morning meeting.

Hosting an au pair streamlines the hectic morning routine, since there’s no pressure to rush small children out of the house. That could mean an extra hour of sleep (for everyone) time to stop for coffee or simply the pleasure of an unrushed shower. If your children are school-age, an au pair is an extra set of hands prepping lunches and loading backpacks, or – wait for it – an extra driver. That means no more sunrise taxi service before work.

Learn another language or culture

There’s a reason immersion programs keep popping up in public schools around the country. Learning another language is hugely beneficial for young children. In fact, according to studies at the Cornell Language Acquisition Lab, children who learn a second language exhibit longer attention spans, despite outside stimuli, than children who speak a single language. Additionally, the researchers found no evidence of language confusion, language delay or cognitive deficit, all of which have been past fears of parents and educators.

Introducing a new language is easier than you think. When you host an au pair, you have the freedom to handpick candidates based on their nationality or primary language. That means you can expose your children to another language and cultural background as little or as much as you’d like. At-home immersion program? Yes, please.

Get help around the house

Regardless of whether you’re working full time, your family can benefit from hosting an au pair. Au pairs can work up to 45 hours per week, and they can help with more than just keeping an eye on the kids. Depending on your needs, your au pair can also drive children and do simple childcare-related tasks, like kids’ bedroom clean-up and laundry, meal prep, homework help and more, so you’re not spending your off-work hours solely on household chores.

Get some quality time in with your kids while your au pair takes on the mess left by a fun afternoon in the playroom. (Or better yet, come home to a house that’s already clean because your au pair is helping your kids learn to clean up after themselves!)

Stop relying on back-up plans all the time

When you have children, stuff happens – from runny noses and fevers the morning of your big presentation, to school holidays or snow closures when you have an important client to see. Depending on school or daycare as your primary method of childcare can be tricky, since you’ll need backup plans when kids get sick or your school or daycare facility is closed.

When you’ve got responsible, dependable childcare right under your roof, those pesky administration days simply mean your children get a day of recreation, study or rest – all in the watchful eyes of your au pair.

Loving, dependable childcare is hard to find. When you hand-select the right au pair, you’ve found it – along with a fascinating language and cultural experience and, of course, an extra set of hands around the house. For information on a variety of au pair programs and costs, visit Go Au Pair