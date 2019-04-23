These salaried agents are giving $1,500 back to home buyers

The innovative brokerage that has saved home sellers almost $10,000,000 is celebrating the savings by giving back to home buyers.

The innovative brokerage that has saved home sellers almost $10,000,000 is celebrating the savings by giving back to home buyers.

Houwzer’s team of top rated, salaried agents are offering DC Metro home buyers a $1,500 rebate if they meet with an agent and sign a buyer agency agreement by May 31st, 2019. The $1,500 rebate is paid as a credit towards closing costs.

As the nation’s first real estate brokerage B Corporation, giving back has been a part of Houwzer’s identity since the beginning. This disruptive real estate brokerage came on the scene with a mission “to change the real estate industry for good”.

“We’re giving home sellers their equity back and giving back to our local communities by donating money and employee work hours to charity,” said Houwzer Co-founder and CEO Mike Maher. “We’ve been able to make a big impact so far, but we want to do more. Giving home buyers $1,500 towards their closing is a small part of that.”

After earning over 600 five-star reviews , Houwzer has shown that highly trained, salaried agents can offer buyers and sellers a better experience than the old commission-based agent model.

Jacob Szewczyk of Silver Spring, Maryland spoke highly of his experience buying a home with them. “We had an idea of what we wanted in a home and knew the very basics about what the process would entail. As we started to look into the nuts and bolts of home buying, we quickly became overwhelmed.”

That all changed when they met their Houwzer agent. “We could not have hoped for a better experience,” Jacob said. “Most importantly, there was never any pressure to buy.”

He praised Houwzer’s agents for their customized search process, knowledge, competence, and honesty which gave them confidence that they were in good hands.

Maher says that this superior buying experience stems from their trained salaried agent model.

“As the National Association of Realtors’ commissioned DANGER Report revealed, ‘the real estate industry is saddled with a large number of part-time, untrained, unethical, and/or incompetent agents.’ Houwzer solves this problem by providing a salary and continuous training so our agents can focus on their clients, not commissions.”

Maher agrees with the DANGER Report’s suggestion that “the next winning model could be a technology-powered, agent-centric, flat fee, transaction-based fee, salaried, or auctioneering model.”

“We believe that highly trained, salaried agents is the answer consumers are looking for, but we’re constantly evaluating what else we can do to make the home buying and selling experiences better for our clients. Periodically offering $1,500 back to our buyers at closing is just a little bonus.”

To qualify for Houwzer’s $1,500 rebate, buyers must mention the rebate before signing a buyer agency agreement by May 31st, 2019 and purchase a property that offers a minimum buyer agent commission of $5,000 (typically any property that sells for over $200,000).