Sciatica: Causes, symptoms and treatment

Sciatica is a symptom of an underlying medical condition—it is not a medical diagnosis in and of itself. The term sciatica describes the symptoms of leg pain, which may include:

· Tingling, numbness or weakness

· Pain that originates in the lower back

· Pain that travels through the buttock and down the large sciatic nerve in the back of the leg.

The sciatic nerve is the largest and longest nerve in the body—running from the lower back, through the buttock, and splitting to run down the back of the legs. It is responsible for controlling muscle movement in the thigh and other parts of the leg as well. An condition that causes inflammation or irritation to the sciatic nerve can result in pain to the area.

Common conditions resulting in sciatic pain include a herniated disc, lumbar spinal stenosis, piriformis syndrome, or an injury to the lower back that puts pressure on the sciatic nerve.