Enjoy fun entertainment this May at Live! Casino & Hotel

It’s never too early to start thinking about the great entertainment packages you can be part of at Live! Casino & Hotel this May.

Howie Mandel is coming to the Live! Casino Events Center on May 17th at 8:00pm. He has been a constant in show business for more than 30 years. He has done it all in the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. You have seen him on his own syndicated talk show, “The Howie Mandel Show,” and he continues to be a mainstay on the talk show circuit. If that’s not enough, he also continues to perform as many as 200 stand up comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada. That should be enough to make you want to see Howie live on May 17th!

Tickets start at just $35

Howie Mandel is just the start of a great two weeks at Live! On May 31st you can experience the TV game show that you have grown to live, Family Feud! The star-powered live version of the TV game show, bringing lots of laughs and loads of prizes to randomly-selected people just like you! Don’t miss out on the exciting new stage show at Live!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to register for a chance to be a contestant. Open to US & Canada legal residents, (excl. PR and Quebec) 18+. Full rules, including alternate entry method, visit or call the box office. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc

To purchase tickets to see Howie Mandel and Family Feud, visit livecasinohotel.com