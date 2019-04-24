Enjoy all your favorite game shows at Live! Casino & Hotel

How would you like to experience the TV game show that you have grown to love, Family Feud! The star-powered live version of the TV game show, bringing lots of laughs and loads of prizes to randomly selected people is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel in May.

What is your favorite TV game show of all time? There are a lot of new game shows that have tried to challenge the great ones, but can’t seem to do so.

Answer: This is the best television game show of all time.

Question: What is Jeopardy!?

Jeopardy began its run in 1964 with Art Fleming as host and ran until 1975. Alex Trebek took over beginning with the program in 1984 and finishing his 35th season.

Wheel of Fortune has had a great run since beginning in 1975 when original host Chuck Woolery began asking contestants if they would like to buy a vowel.

Let’s not forget about The Price is Right, telling contestants to “Come, on down!” since 1972.

While that’s a strong top three, one game show that also continues to stand the test of time…..Survey says, Family Feud!

Richard Dawson began the Feud in 1976 and five hosts later Steve Harvey continues the tradition as a fan favorite.

How would you like to experience the TV game show that you have grown to love, Family Feud! The star-powered live version of the TV game show, bringing lots of laughs and loads of prizes to randomly selected people just like you! Don’t miss out on the exciting new stage show at Live! It happens on May 31 at Live! Event Center with tickets starting at $25

